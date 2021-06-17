



Here’s what to put in your emergency preparedness kit in the event of a California wildfire or earthquake

Updated: 2:52PM PST June 16, 2021

California officials recommend having an emergency supply kit ready in the event of a massive fire, earthquake, or other disaster.

Cal Fire recommends that you store your essentials kit in a backpack and also have a three-day supply of food and water ready to sink into a sink or crate on wheels. Don’t forget baby formula if you need it, and food and water for your pet.

In case you evacuate at night, it is also a good idea to have a pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed.

Besides the basics, it’s important not to forget important documents and other personal items, especially if you have to evacuate your home, said Cal Fire Chief Daniel Berlant.

“Even in my house, all the important documents are in one place,” he said during a Facebook Live chat with KCRA 3. “A travel bag doesn’t necessarily mean things you might need like clothes or phone chargers. But it’s the valuables. Souvenirs. The irreplaceable photos. Birth certificates and legal documents, it all should be in one place in your home.”

FEMA recommends that you keep the canned foods needed for your group in a cool, dry place and store canned foods in tightly closed containers. Consider updating your toolkit every year.

You should also consider keeping versions of your emergency supply kit in various locations such as the home, workplace, and car because you never know when an emergency will occur.

For a work kit that will keep you ready in case you need shelter in place for 24 hours, FEMA says to consider food, water, medication, and comfortable walking shoes stored in a “grab and go” bag.

Here’s a full breakdown of what to consider in general for emergency supplies or evacuation kits, according to Cal Fire, FEMA and the California Department of Public Health.

what to put in your emergency supply kit; face masks or wraps; dust mask three days food supply and three gallons of water per person; infant formula/diapers/bottles if required, a map marked with at least two evacuation methods, special prescriptions or medications; Over-the-counter medications such as pain relievers, a change of clothes, eyeglasses or contact lenses, personal hygiene items, an extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks, a first aid kit, a battery-powered radio, and extra batteries, supplies Sanitation, copies of important documents in waterproof containers (birth certificates, passports, etc.) pet food and water, extra cell phone battery or chargers, whistle, plastic sheeting and duct tape, damp towels, trash bags, and a wrench No sparks or pliers to turn off the utilities, canned foods can be opened cash and change, paper and pencil

Here are some other items you might consider bringing:

Valuables Family photos and other souvenirs Personal computers or hard drive A sleeping bag or warm blanket per person Fire extinguisher Match in a waterproof container Books, toys, puzzles, or other items for your kids Twine sets, paper cups, plates, and towels Tent Compass Rain gear What type of emergency special I have several shoulder scissors? What do I need for my first aid kit?

The California Department of Public Health recommends these items.

At least three days’ intake of non-perishable foods Canned meats and ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables Protein bars or fruit Dry cereal or granola peanut butter Dried fruits Nuts and crackers Canned juice Pasteurized non-perishable milk High-energy foods Comfort/stress foods /

Here are items for your first aid kit

2 pairs of sterile gloves, sterile pads to stop bleeding, antibiotic soap and towels for disinfection, antibiotic ointment to prevent infection, burn ointment to prevent infection, adhesive pads of different sizes, eyewash solution, thermometer, prescription medications you take every day (check expiration dates Expiry) Prescription medical supplies such as glucose and blood pressure monitoring equipment and supplies, medication droppers, nonprescription medications (aspirin or non-aspirin pain relievers, antidiarrheal medications).





