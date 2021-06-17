See Joe Biden discussing his meeting with Putin in Russia





President Joe Biden had one and only one goal at his press conference after a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva: absolute and absolute normalcy. Did Biden make a threat? No, he said. Was there hyperbole on either side? No, he said. Has Biden re-commented on Putin's "killer?" Saying that? No comment, Biden said. "I did what I came for," Biden offered at one point, a brief, though vague, statement of success. While Biden didn't want to fully explain what he had to do, the evidence was everywhere in the answers: Make it clear that Trump's presidential circus was over – and that adults were in power again. (Biden's excellent behavior was broken only once – when asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins, the president hoped Putin would change his behavior. "I'm not sure he'll change his behavior," Biden replied in testimony. When did I tell him I was sure? "He then apologized to Collins, saying" he shouldn't be such a wise man. "He repeatedly avoided his personal relationship (or questions about his absence). and current comments). From time to time, Biden directed the conversation away from personalities and toward realpoli. "This is not trust," Biden said when asked if he trusts Putin. "This is about self-interest and self-interest verification."



