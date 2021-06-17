Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 3.7 earthquake – Lincoln County, 29 miles east of Edmund, Oklahoma County, USA, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 4:07 p.m. (GMT-5)





An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, at a depth of 7 km

Jun 16 21:09 UTC: First to arrive: EMSC two minutes later. Jun 16 21:09: Data updates from the USGS are now being used Jun 16 21:16: Volume has been recalculated from 3.5 to 4.0. The depth of the epicenter of the explosion was recalculated from 4.6 to 2.2 km (from 2.9 to 1.4 mi). 16 Jun 22:07: The volume was recalculated from 4.0 to 3.7. The depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 2.2 to 7.0 km (from 1.4 to 4.3 mi).

Updated Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 21:15

A small 3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Edmund, Oklahoma County, USA

Earthquake 3.5 June 16 4:07 pm (GMT -5)

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported in the afternoon near Edmond, Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, USA, according to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 4:07 pm local time at a very shallow depth of 2.9 miles. Shallow earthquakes are more strongly felt than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5, and based on the initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak shaking was probably felt at Carney (#660) located 2 miles from the epicenter, and Chandler (up 3200) 8 miles away. Other towns or cities close to the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak shaking include Stillwater (population 49,000) located 23 miles from the epicenter, Edmund (90,100) 29 miles, Shawnee (31,300 inhabitants) 32 miles, Midwest City (57200) is 33 miles away. In Oklahoma City (population 631,300, 37 miles), Moore (population 60,500, 42 miles), and Norman (population 120,300, 47 miles), the earthquake may not have been felt.

earthquake data:

Date and time: Jun 16, 2021 21:07:33 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 4:07 PM (GMT -5) Size: 3.7 Depth: 7.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 35.7915°N / 96.985°W (Lincoln, Oklahoma, USA) Nearby Towns and Cities: 3 km (2 mi) south of Carney (population: 661) -> See nearby earthquakes! 14 km (9 mi) northwest of Chandler (population: 3180) -> See nearby earthquakes! 37 km (23 mi) south of Stillwater (population: 49,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 47 km (29 mi) ENE from Edmund (population: 90,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 52 km (32 mi) north of Shawnee (Pottawatomi District) (population: 31,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 mi) northeast of downtown West (Population: 57,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 60 km (37) miles) northeast of Oklahoma City (population: 631,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 68 km (42 mi) northeast of Moore (population: 60,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 75 km (47 mi) NE Norman (Bob): 120,300) -> See Nearby Earthquakes 98 km (61 mi) NW Tulsa (Population: 403,500) -> See Nearby Earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 34.9°C (95°F), Humidity: 36%, Wind: 3 m/s (5 knots) Primary data source: USGS (USGS) Estimated power released: 2.2 × 1010 joules (6.22 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 5.35 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 3.77 km3 Km SE of Carney, Oklahoma USGS 3.75 kmOKLAHOMAEMSC unknownn/aNear Cushing, Oklahoma, USA VolcanoDiscovery user reports this earthquake (20)

Harrah, Oklahoma (37.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 sec: The house shook twice and a dog (indoors) started barking as a result | One user found this interesting.

Carney, Oklahoma (1.9 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / Very short: Big bangs and rumbles. Side-to-side shaking. | One user found this interesting.

Yale, OK / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single Head Bump / 1-2sec: It felt like a car had crashed into my house. | One user found this interesting.

Wellston, OK / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec

Bristow, good / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec

Choctaw, OK 73020 / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: I was lying on the first floor of our house and felt like someone had hit the house with a semi-truck. One side shake.

Tryon (9 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Bump / 2-5 seconds: Little vibration and decent shock.

Chandler, good/weak shaking (MMI III)/single head bump/too short: I felt a very stiff jerk all over the house. The house also made crackling sounds around the windows.

305.2 km south of the epicenter [Map] / I don’t feel: No, I didn’t feel the earthquake in Oklahoma and I hope no 5.0 earthquake (reported by our app)

Chandler Oklahoma / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: A loud bang followed by a short period of shaking

Wellston (7.1 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion

Chandler City, Oklahoma / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Single vertical bump / Very short: The very heavy two-story house seemed to shake once from north to south fast but hard

8 miles northwest of Chandler / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Chandler / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short: Roughly as strong as it felt in good condition

Choctaw / Mild vibrate (MMI IV) / rattling, vibrating / 2-5 seconds: Makes a loud krrr sound and makes my jitters tangle together

6.3 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Single lateral vibration / Very short

West Chandler (0.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / moderate vibration (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: strong shaking, loud noise

Warwick Oklahoma / Low Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10sec

Okc ok 73112 / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

Edmund / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

