Hong Kong sends 500 officers on a pro-democracy paper raid – BBC News





About 500 police officers searched the offices of the pro-democracy paper Apple Daily in Hong Kong, believing that their reports violated national security law. Police also arrested the editor-in-chief and four other executives in their homes and froze $ 18 million (2.3 million; £ 1.64 million) in assets owned by three companies linked to Apple Daily. That role is Jimmy Lai, who is in jail as a result of a number of charges. Apple Daily is known to be critical of mainland China's leadership.

