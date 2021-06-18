Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says “standing up” against social media abuses





According to author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, last year her father's loss was further exacerbated by her separation from him – himself, stuck in the US, himself, back home in Nigeria.

Then came the death of his mother, and asked him, "How can the heart be broken twice?" His new book, Grief on Notes, documents his despair. And this week, in an essay posted on his website, he also encountered the difficulties of the social media era – young people are afraid to take their views and make mistakes. I talked to her about grief and social media, but first in a short reading of the book, she explained how she reacted to her little daughter's death.



