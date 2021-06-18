DUP mixed in after Edwin Poots left the leader for 21 days





The Democratic Unionist Party is again looking for a new leader, leaving Edwin Poots in office for just 21 days. Mr Poots resigned last night after a tough crisis meeting amid a growing internal queue over an agreement he reached with Sinn Féin and the UK government on Irish law. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

