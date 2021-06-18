Covide poses new environmental dilemmas to the Ganges River in India – BBC News





Concerns about the health of the Ganges River in India have been around for a long time. Now, Covide is presenting a new environmental crisis to make it the most important water source in the country. In the second wave of the pandemic, hundreds of bodies have been buried in shallow pits along the river, near Prayagraj (also known as Allahabad) in northern India. When the monsoon season is approaching, it is feared that many of these bodies will end up in the river and become even more polluted.

