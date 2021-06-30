



Sanford Health, the largest rural healthcare provider in the country, overcomes significant logistical challenges give Covid-19 vaccines for some of the most remote and isolated communities in the US It seemed an almost insurmountable task as the rural Midwest faced one deadly waves in Covid cases during treacherous winter weather. President Joe Bidens notification earlier this month that the US will buy and donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to 100 low- and middle-income countries is an important first step in vaccinating the rest of the world, but vaccines only work if you can get them in the arms of peoples. Much of what Sanford Health has learned from itself remarkable turn in Dakotas is of immediate importance for the safe distribution and administration of vaccines safely to the many millions of rural populations abroad, including the massive territories of Sub-Saharan Africa and may be of equal or greater importance South Asian countries like India which, despite large metropolises, also needs to address a wide dispersion of small communities and remote corners. Considerations for a successful global vaccination campaign A thoughtful, effective and efficient global vaccination campaign will be critical to ending this pandemic. As the U.S. begins to donate vaccines diligently in the coming weeks and months, here are some practical suggestions for Jeff Zients, who has been appointed by the White House to lead global vaccination efforts: Use of vaccines, access to virtual consultations with experts from American health care systems who have been at the forefront of the success of the spread of Covid-19 vaccines in both metropolitan and rural areas. Sanford Health estimates US Chamber of Commerce Foundation AND US Health Alliance for their efforts to help coordinate and share resources between key U.S. NGOs and care providers.

Assign to the US State Department, which is already mONITORING and tracking Covid-19 information by each nation, the urgent task of preparing and disseminating multilingual guidelines outlining best practices in setting up vaccination sites, creating and protecting supply chains, managing cold deposits, and training front-line staff safely administer vaccines. These guides should be separate and readable on all mobile platforms.

Fto SH.BA foreign trade service officers already deployed abroad to facilitate dialogue and partnership between experienced U.S. health care providers and foreign public health officials tasked with convincing members of the local community to vaccinate their families. Experience of expertise from American health systems American health systems have never been better positioned to help our neighbors around the world. Known health systems as vhttps://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/international/international_affiliation/ AND Cleveland Clinic have a global presence and expertise in the field that can be used to support vaccination efforts. Sanford Health has operated primary care clinics in rural and urban communities throughout Ghana for a decade, and also has global health partnerships which includes seven other countries. Success here is transferable to low- and middle-income countries where needs are greatest. Sanford Health consortium with Metropolitan Hospital in Costa Rica (population only 5 million) to establish Covid-19 country first place exam almost a year ago, accompanied by weekly threat meetings featuring the patient population of hospitals and its providers for what was approaching . This facility, run exclusively by Costa Ricans for Costa Ricans, became an international model safely and effectively testing 113,000 patients over 12 months. Today, our two organizations are still working together, now preparing for a national vaccination campaign that will increase this summer. Sanford Health staff and leaders with experience and lived experience in logistics and vaccine delivery from the US will attend, but field operations will be local Costa Rican healthcare professionals who are already trusted by the community and have the right knowledge and skills. Committing US health systems to provide expert consultation to low- and middle-income nations receiving vaccines donated by America will not only save hundreds of millions of lives, but will also strengthen sustainable global relationships for decades to come. come. Now is the time for the United States to share its expertise and keep its promises to bring a shot of hope all those who need it most. Luke J. Lindberg is the Executive Director of Global Strategy, Innovation and the Sanford World Health Clinic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was previously Chief of Staff and Chief of Strategy for the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aha.org/news/blog/2021-06-30-why-americas-international-sharing-vaccines-not-enough The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

