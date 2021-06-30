No Exception to Pre-Event Testing After Sinovac Vaccines, Singapore News & Top Stories

People who have received the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine will not be excluded from pre-event testing, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday, as shootings not included in the national vaccination program may lack sufficient documentation of how well prevent infection, especially from the more contagious Delta variant.
“Thus, from a public health perspective, individuals vaccinated with vaccines other than those in our national Covid-19 vaccination program will still need to undergo pre-event testing,” the MoH said.
The vaccines in the national program are those from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which use mRNA technology.
People who are fully vaccinated are excluded from pre-event testing for live performances, mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions), wedding events and ceremonies.
The Sinovac vaccine is available at 24 private clinics.
Dr Leong Hoe Nam of the Rophi Clinic told The Straits Times yesterday that his clinic has distributed more than 400 doses of the vaccine. Many of the recipients were Chinese nationals and elderly people who chose Sinovac over mRNA vaccines.
Dr Leong said the fear of the unknown, fueled by stories of people having bad reactions to RNA vaccines, including heart attacks and strokes, is why people are choosing the Sinovac vaccine.
Icon Cancer Center chief executive Serena Wee told ST she has administered 25 to 30 Sinovac vaccines a day since June 21st.
Ms Wee said: “Some patients have expressed concerns about RNA vaccines using relatively new messenger RNA technology, which teaches our cells how to make a protein to elicit an immune response.
“Sinovac, however, uses the same technology that has been used in traditional vaccines for influenza, polio and so on, and is thus considered by many to be less known and tested over time.”
Others think the Chinese government will ease entry restrictions for people who have had Sinovac strokes, and that visa applications for foreigners will be easier if they have obtained Sinovac’s intent, Ms. Wee added.
Clinics said they were registering increased interest in the vaccine, despite warnings from authorities that it is not as effective in preventing infection.
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said only Pfizer and Moderna strikes would be accepted for pre-event exemptions for certain measures, as Sinovac’s intention is not on the list of known MoH vaccines that allow exemptions. Congregants will be required to provide evidence.
“We would also like to encourage members of the faithful who have not yet been vaccinated or who have received the Sinovac vaccine to continue to participate in Masses that are intended for 50 or fewer persons. All believers, including “Unvaccinated individuals are able to follow them,” the archdiocese said on its website.
The Sinovac vaccine remains unregistered and is not authorized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for use under the Pandemic Special Access Road. It will be provided here only under the Special Access Road (SAR) framework.
Vaccines under the SAR framework are not covered by the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Program which provides support for people who have vaccine side effects under the national program.
The MoH said yesterday that doctors are required to inform their patients receiving shots under the SAR framework that they cannot be considered in the same way as those vaccinated under the national program.
This will allow their patients to assess the risks and benefits of vaccination under SAR, the MoH said.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/no-pre-event-testing-exemption-after-sinovac-vaccine-shots
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos