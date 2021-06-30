People who have received the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine will not be excluded from pre-event testing, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday, as shootings not included in the national vaccination program may lack sufficient documentation of how well prevent infection, especially from the more contagious Delta variant.

“Thus, from a public health perspective, individuals vaccinated with vaccines other than those in our national Covid-19 vaccination program will still need to undergo pre-event testing,” the MoH said.

The vaccines in the national program are those from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which use mRNA technology.

People who are fully vaccinated are excluded from pre-event testing for live performances, mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions), wedding events and ceremonies.

The Sinovac vaccine is available at 24 private clinics.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam of the Rophi Clinic told The Straits Times yesterday that his clinic has distributed more than 400 doses of the vaccine. Many of the recipients were Chinese nationals and elderly people who chose Sinovac over mRNA vaccines.

Dr Leong said the fear of the unknown, fueled by stories of people having bad reactions to RNA vaccines, including heart attacks and strokes, is why people are choosing the Sinovac vaccine.

Icon Cancer Center chief executive Serena Wee told ST she has administered 25 to 30 Sinovac vaccines a day since June 21st.

Ms Wee said: “Some patients have expressed concerns about RNA vaccines using relatively new messenger RNA technology, which teaches our cells how to make a protein to elicit an immune response.

“Sinovac, however, uses the same technology that has been used in traditional vaccines for influenza, polio and so on, and is thus considered by many to be less known and tested over time.”

Others think the Chinese government will ease entry restrictions for people who have had Sinovac strokes, and that visa applications for foreigners will be easier if they have obtained Sinovac’s intent, Ms. Wee added.

Clinics said they were registering increased interest in the vaccine, despite warnings from authorities that it is not as effective in preventing infection.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said only Pfizer and Moderna strikes would be accepted for pre-event exemptions for certain measures, as Sinovac’s intention is not on the list of known MoH vaccines that allow exemptions. Congregants will be required to provide evidence.

“We would also like to encourage members of the faithful who have not yet been vaccinated or who have received the Sinovac vaccine to continue to participate in Masses that are intended for 50 or fewer persons. All believers, including “Unvaccinated individuals are able to follow them,” the archdiocese said on its website.

The Sinovac vaccine remains unregistered and is not authorized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for use under the Pandemic Special Access Road. It will be provided here only under the Special Access Road (SAR) framework.

Vaccines under the SAR framework are not covered by the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Program which provides support for people who have vaccine side effects under the national program.

The MoH said yesterday that doctors are required to inform their patients receiving shots under the SAR framework that they cannot be considered in the same way as those vaccinated under the national program.

This will allow their patients to assess the risks and benefits of vaccination under SAR, the MoH said.