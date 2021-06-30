Russia COVID-19 death toll hits record daily high for second day





Russia on Wednesday recorded nearly 670 new deaths from coronaviruses, breaking the record of the previous days for the largest increase in casualties due to COVID-19 within a 24-hour period. 669 new deaths come on Wednesday as Russia continues to struggle with an increase in infections amid the spread of the highly transmitted delta variant variant first identified in India, as well as relatively low vaccination rates across the country. Russia registered 652 victims on Tuesday as a result of the virus. On Wednesday, the country registered 21,042 new COVID-19 cases, continuing the trend of more than 20,000 new cases reported daily in Russia since last Thursday, according to Associated Press. In total, Russian health officials have recorded more than 5.5 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began, as well as 135,214 deaths. Top Russian authorities have called on citizens to take safety and health precautions more seriously amid the pandemic. Officials said the lack of mitigation methods has been responsible for the wave that began earlier this month. Only 15 percent of the country’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, although Russia was one of the first countries to release and begin distributing an inoculation to fight the virus. As part of his push to vaccinate more people, the Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinMeghan McCain suggests Olympian remove flag gives propaganda administration Putin to attribute attribution to Microsoft vulnerabilities in ‘coming weeks’ The report estimates that major cyber attack could cost more than recovering from natural disasters MUM announced to the public on Wednesday that he had received Russian shot Sputnik V. According to Reuters, the leader said during his annual telephone event that in Russia four vaccines were safe and effective, while claiming that vaccines produced by the West were not so reliable. “As you can see, everything is fine and thank God we do not have such tragic situations after vaccinations like AstraZeneca or Pfizer,” he said. While the Kremlin had previously said that Putin took his first and second doses of Sputnik V in March and April, authorities did not release any additional details or provide images of him taking pictures. The Kremlin has repeatedly sought to increase the importance of photographs amid widespread vaccine reluctance, with a spokesman Dmitry Peskov says some professions will start demanding that its workers be vaccinated, including in government offices and in sectors such as education and retail.

