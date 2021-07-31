International
Russia’s “Foreign Agent” law targets journalists, activists, and even ordinary citizensExBulletin
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
MOSKW Darya Apakhonchich never considered herself a foreign agent.
She taught Russian to refugees in her hometown of St. Petersburg, and participated in street performances against militarism and violence against women. The activism of the Apakhonchich art group was eccentric and local, and their performances usually received several hundred views on to YouTube.
“It is not a crime to learn Russian as a foreign language and get paid for it,” says Apakhonchich. “And it is not a crime to get involved in activism and go to demonstrations, especially given the Russian constitution.”
But Russian authorities have treated him as if he were a criminal.
In December, the 36-year-old mother of two revealed that the Ministry of Justice had involved her a list of “foreign media agents”, in addition to the media, including US Government-funded Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty. Apakhonchich’s works were being paid for by organizations such as the French College at St. Petersburg State University and posted her political views on social media.
A month after finding herself on the list, says Apakhonchich, police saw her door early one Sunday morning, confiscated her family’s electronics and spent seven hours searching their apartment for “extremist” material.
Darya Apakhonchich
Russia’s 2012 law on foreign agents initially singled out non-governmental organizations receiving foreign grants. E legislation has since changed target not only media organizations, but also individual journalists, YouTube bloggers and virtually anyone else who takes money from abroad and expresses political opinion.
Once designated, they are required to label everything they publish, even social media posts, as the work of a foreign agent, and submit quarterly financial reports to the Ministry of Justice. Bookkeeping errors and non-compliance can result in fines and even imprisonment.
Late last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed new legislation which extended the legal definition of who could be considered a foreign agent. Since December, the Ministry of Justice has labeled more than a dozen Russian citizens, including Apakhonchich and Lev Ponomaryov, a human rights activist for more than 30 years.
Following the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny earlier this year, the Kremlin has used the law on foreign agents to prosecute journalists and news organizations that are critical of the government. Last week, the investigative news site Insider It `s done 16th media to be added to the list of foreign agents of the Ministry of Justice.
VTimes, an independent business news site, closed in June, saying his appointment as a foreign agent had ruined his business model. Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty faces more than $ 3 million in fines for refusing to label its content as produced by a “foreign agent”.
Jellyfish, a well-known independent news site, has struggled after being labeled as a foreign agent and appearing on the Justice Ministry blacklist in April. In 2014, Russian dissident journalists set up a site in neighboring Latvia to protect it from Kremlin pressure. Jellyfish later branched out into podcasts and a English version.
“It’s harder to talk to people now because a lot of people who would gladly talk to us now are wary of associating with a ‘foreign agent,’ which is a big hurdle,” says Alexey Kovalyov. Jellyfishinvestigation editor.
Once the determination was returned Jellyfish in a “toxic brand,” says Kovalyov, the advertisers left. A fundraising effort has brought in donations from 96,000 contributors, keeping the site afloat for at least a few more months.
“What happens after that, no one really knows, because we do not know how stable this model of crowdfunding is,” says Kovalyov.
The Kremlin denies that foreign agent legislation is censorship, and Putin often compares it to US law on foreign agents. On paper, the laws may be similar, but human rights groups say Russian authorities use the term “foreign agent” as a way to quell dissent.
“Since 2012, the Russian government has used the ‘foreign agents’ law to demonize independent groups that accept foreign funding and conduct public advocacy, especially those that in any way challenge government policies and actions,” he said. Tha Human Rights Watch in November. “In Russia, the term ‘foreign agent’ has a strong negative connotation, similar to ‘traitor.'”
When Russian law came into force a Kremlin human rights council meeting in December, Recalls Putin the case of Maria Butina, a Russian citizen who spent more than a year in US custody after being charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent. Putin told the council that it was necessary for Russia to appoint individuals as foreign agents because “some people are just inventing new ways to get money from abroad for their activities.”
Putin told NBC News in June that many “so-called civil society” organizations are funded and receive training from abroad. “To prevent this kind of interference in our internal affairs, we make relevant decisions and adopt relevant laws,” he said.
For the Russian authorities, Putin’s tough stance is a green light to hit civil society.
“The way they perceive civil society is, ‘The one who pays for the pipeline calls the melody,'” he says. Maxim Trudolyubov, a contributing editor at Jellyfish and a senior adviser to the Kennan Institute at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, DC “They decided for the public that the reason for everything that goes wrong comes from the West, from outside.”
Trudolyubov says Putin must make threats to keep power in check. But the “totalitarian instinct” behind the Kremlin’s law of foreign agents, he says, clashes with the complex and diverse society Russia has become.
“Putin himself is part of a generation that remembers the Soviet Union very well and he wants to be in control,” Trudolyubov said. “He is very nervous when he sees that he can not achieve that kind of control and that there are parts of society that reject him.”
Apakhonchich, activist and teacher, represents a new generation of Russians. After a police raid on her home, she moved with her children to neighboring Georgia for family safety. She says her designation as a foreign media agent was created to send a signal.
“I believe I was chosen to intimidate people who, like me, cooperate with foreign organizations,” she says.
In May, a St. Petersburg court upheld its blacklist. But Apakhonchich refuses to remain silent.
“Maybe I could have come back to be a mother,” she says. “But I understand that people still face oppression even if they do not say anything, do not give interviews and I hope that by sitting quietly, everything will be fine.”
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/31/1021804569/russias-foreign-agent-law-targets-journalists-activists-even-ordinary-citizens
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]