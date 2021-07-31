The global fire crisis: Why the world continues to burn and what we need to do about it





When a couple discovering the gender of a couple in California sparked a 22,000 hectares of large fire in 2020 that killed a firefighter, the courts legally loaded the pair for lighting the flames. But finding the source for the “global fire crisis” that is getting worse is not always so simple. Twice Oscar-nominated director Lucy Walker said climate change is only part of the puzzle when considering why the world continues to burn. In her latest documentary, “Bring Your Brigade“Walker explores the complex roots of the worldwide fire problem, including legislation, logging industry, forestry practices and infrastructure. “It was really amazing to start learning these other factors,” Walker told CBS News’ Vladimir Duthiers. “And this is really good news actually because it means we can do something about it. There are some factors where we can really stop this fire problem.”

Bring Your Brigade Official trailer 02:28 The film follows residents who follow various fires, including the fire Fire Camp of 2018 – California’s most devastating, costly, and deadliest fire in state history. Sparked by an electrical problem from the Pacific Gas & Electric power line, 83 people were killed and at least 14,000 buildings and homes destroyed. But residents and Walker note that Camp Fire and others like him have complex origins. “A lot of that land is actually under the management of a logging company and we look at it as a factor as well, and we think about how we are using the land and also how we are building and where we are building,” Walker said. According to Watch Forest Global, The United States lost 15% of its tree cover from 2001 to 2020. And forest losses are what nonprofits, Climate Council, say are related to global warming due to the release of carbon deposited into the atmosphere. Accompanied by record droughts in certain areas, causes there to be more active wildfire seasons than ever. News on trend Walker also makes a deep dive into the relationship that infrastructure has and its regulation with fires, talking to fire survivors who have destroyed some of their properties. “Unfortunately the problem is perpetuated in building codes and the planning process,” she said. As for solutions to the global crisis, Walker highlights local fire management practices that need to be considered, such as “prescribed burning” – or the intentional lighting of small fires to protect settlements from future fires by removing fuel. “When Europeans came and did not recognize the wisdom and advanced technologies that Native Americans were using when managing their lands, we really went back,” Walker said. Noting the historic fires over the centuries around the world, Walker said fires will “burn all the time” in certain landscapes. “It’s about managing this instead of trying to eliminate or put out all the fires,” she said. Walker recommends that you get together to address the issue. “A problem like fires, a bit like the climate change and pandemic we are seeing, is not something we can solve individually without joining.” Watch “Bring Your Brigade” to the movies starting Aug. 6 and broadcast it on CBS News application AND Paramount + on August 20th.

