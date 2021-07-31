The jeweler was fined $ 5.7 million for stealing a diamond





Diamonds are not forever. At least not for a brazen Romanian jeweler who secretly exchanged seven pebbles for $ 5.7 million worth of diamonds in a daring theft, only to be sent to prison last week for 5 1/2 years for the crime. Lulu Lakatos was found guilty of conspiracy to steal from a jury in London last Wednesday for her leading role in the theft of precious stones at the Boodles jewelry store in London’s Mayfair district in March 2016, reported AP. Lakatos belonged to an international gang that fled to France after stealing diamonds, which have not yet been found. The gang members visited Boodles several times in the days before the robbery began, telling employees they represented a wealthy Russian investor in Monaco. This was a daring theft, committed in the simple sight of experienced and professional staff at a well-known jeweler, Detective Sgt. William Man, of the London Metropolitan Police Service, said in a statement. The meticulous planning and execution of this theft reveals to me that those involved were highly skilled criminals. The theft of Lulu Lakato’s jewelry was part of an international gang operation that fled to France.

UK Metropolitan Police Lulu Lakatos pebbles to exchange $ 5.7 million worth of diamonds.

UK Metropolitan Police Lakatos introduced himself as a valued expert named Anna, who then went to Boodles to evaluate seven diamonds for the buyer. When she arrived in Boodles she was met by the boss, William Wainwright. After inspecting the gemstones, which included a 20-carat heart-shaped diamond, valued at more than 2 2.2 million, they were individually wrapped and placed in a sealed bag that was supposed to be kept in the jewelry safe until to receive payment. But the Boodles expert became suspicious the next day and staff did an X-ray on the bag. There was nothing in it except the seven ordinary pebbles. Television camera footage shows Lulu Lakatos wearing a black coat outside the Boodles jewelry store in London. UK Metropolitan Police Television camera footage shows Lulu Lakatos posing as a prized expert while stealing diamonds inside the Boodles jewelry store in London. UK Metropolitan Police Lakatos had used distractions, including the removal of layers of heavy clothing, to replace the bag containing diamonds with the same one containing pebbles before being locked in the safe, according to the store surveillance video. “She was less attractive,” Wainwright testified in court. “She was overweight, she was wearing what a Russian dancer wore. She had big breasts.” After leaving Boodles, Lakatos handed the diamond bag to a female co-worker. She then took off her long coat, hat and scarf and boarded a high-speed Eurostar train to France. She was arrested on a European arrest warrant last September and returned to Britain for trial. Lulu Lakatos used a sealed bag to hide the diamonds.

UK Metropolitan Police

