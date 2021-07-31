Biden nominates Indian-American to head office of religious freedom | World News





President Joe Biden has appointed Rashad Hussain, an American-Indian lawyer and diplomat, as ambassador to head the international offices of the State Department of Religious Freedom, which, among other things, publishes an annual report on the state of religious freedom around the world. . If confirmed by the Senate, Hussain will be the first Indian-American to head the office set up in 1998 to promote respect for religious freedom as part of American foreign policy. Hussain is currently serving as director for global partnerships and engagement on the National Security Council. His previous actions in government include a tenure as senior adviser to the justice department in the national security sector, special envoy of the Obama administration to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), special envoy for strategic communications against terrorism, and deputy associate on the White House council. The White House said in a statement that as a special envoy, Hussain has worked with multilateral organizations such as the OIC and the UN, foreign governments and civil society organizations to expand partnerships on a range of issues, from education to international security to science and technology. Hussain also spearheaded efforts to combat anti-Semitism and the protection of religious minorities in Muslim-majority countries. Hussain earned a JD from Yale Law School, and a master’s degree in public administration from the Harvards Kennedy Government School. He has also taught at the foreign service school in Georgetowns. President Biden has appointed and appointed more than 60 Native Americans to senior positions in his administration, from Vivek Murthy, general surgeon, to Vinay Reddy, who heads the team of word-writing presidents, to Kiran Ahuja for headed the personnel office in Vanita Gupta, number three in the justice department. Biden also named Khizr Khan, an American of Pakistani descent, on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, a body that has been extremely critical of India recently in the Citizenship Amendment Act, and has called on the administration to declares India a country of special concern. Khan and his wife Ghazela Khan, parents of a U.S. military officer killed in the Iraq War, had become the immediate stars of the Democratic convention in 2016 after they challenged then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to read the U.S. Constitution. . Khan emigrated to the United States from Pakistan in 1980, and went to Harvard Law School for his LL.M. The White House said he is licensed to practice law before the Supreme Court of the United States, various Federal District Courts, and the courts of Washington, DC, and New York. Syed Afzal Ali, president of the American Council of India’s advocacy group, welcomed the appointment of Hussain and Khans, saying their in-depth experience in protecting minority rights would further strengthen religious freedom for all people. especially in India, where Muslims and Christians are constantly facing persecution because of their faith.

