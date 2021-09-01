Most British Colombians say there is no way to change the name before Christ, poll suggests

According to the majority of KK residents, the name of their province of origin will not change to reflect the indigenous heritage of the area a survey created by Research Cowith

Of the 800 adults surveyed, 60 percent said they did not want to change the name of the province. About 26 percent of respondents supported the name change, while 14 percent said they were undecided.

New residents were more likely to believe that we should change the name of the province and recognize our indigenous heritage than those over the age of 55.

Co Research president Mario Canseco said that usually when his company asks people about politics, the answers are related to the political party the respondents voted for in the last election.

However, with this survey, it was not so.

“The young people who vote for one of the three parties are the ones who say it is time to change the name of the province,” he told Radio West host Sarah Penton.

The survey found minor regional differences in attitudes towards name change 18 percent of MA residents who responded were concerned about the lack of recognition of indigenous peoples on behalf of the province. About 26 percent of the inhabitants of the north before Christ raised these concerns.

About 67 percent said they were not entirely concerned by the name. In the north before Christ, that number dropped to 53 percent.

“Basically, you have half of the northerners before Christ looking at our name and saying, ‘This is not what I wanted to be. I think we need to do something about it,'” Canseco said.

British Columbia was named after the Columbia River, whose name, like several others in America, including Columbia and the District of Columbia in the US, is derived from explorer Christopher Columbus. Columbus is widely regarded as a colonizer who contributed to the genocide of indigenous people in North America.

Lindsay Gibson, an associate professor in the faculty of education at the University of British Columbia, said she was not surprised to hear that British Columbians are generally opposed to the name change.

Growing up in British Columbia, he recalls asking his mother why the province had such a unique name.

“I do not think people are thinking of the name literally as much as it symbolizes British Columbia,” he said.

“When you actually think of the name British Columbia and think, why do people invest so much in this name, named after an explorer who is responsible for a mass genocide and colonization of indigenous peoples in America? It ‘s really quite surprising, in fact. “

Although people are resistant to name change now, Gibson believes this is a conversation that will come up from time to time and he expects attitudes to change.

Canseco said he plans to ask this question to British Columbians every year to find out if people start warming up to the idea.

“We remember what happened when the Queen Charlotte Islands were renamed Haida Gwaii. There was no mass discussion, no public consultation. Social media was in its infancy, so you did not have much debate about it and eventually got someone willing. political to say, we are doing this and that is how we recognize our indigenous heritage, “Canseco said.

“That requires a champion, even though the numbers are quite low now.”

Data from this survey comes from an online study conducted from August 7 to August 9, 2021 among 800 adults in British Columbia. The data were statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in British Columbia. The margin of error which measures sample variability is +/- 3.5 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.