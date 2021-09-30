Urgent international response needed in Myanmar: UN chief





The country has been in a protracted crisis since Myanmar’s military leadership overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1st. She claimed with little evidence that her party won the general election last November in a landslide, damaged by voter fraud. The takeover sparked widespread street protests, which were violently suppressed by military and security forces. More than 1,100 people died, and over 8,000 were arrested, and at least 120 who reportedly died in custody, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Collective approach The risk of a large-scale armed conflict requires a collective approach to prevent a multidimensional catastrophe in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond, said the Secretary General. Serious humanitarian implications, including the rapid deterioration of food security, an increase in mass relocations, and a weakened public health system, made up of a new wave of COVID-19 infections, require a coordinated approach to complementarity with regional actors. To put Myanmar back on the path of democratic reform, it was urgent to give a unified international and regional response, said the UN chief, again calling for the immediate release of President Win Myint, State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other government officials detained after taking military control. Respect the will of the people Mr Guterres said it was necessary to restore constitutional order in Myanmar and support the results of the November 2020 elections. He suggested that neighboring countries could increase their influence over the military to respect the will of the people and to act in the greater interest of peace and stability in the country and the region. “The risk of a large-scale armed conflict requires a collective approach to preventing a multidimensional catastrophe in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond,” the UN Secretary-General said. He too called for immediate humanitarian access and assistance, especially to vulnerable communities, including about 600,000 Rohingya Muslims still in the northern state of Rakhine and more than 700,000 who fled a 2017 military coup and are now camping near Bangladesh. The window to prevent the army from establishing its rule may be narrowing. Mr Guterres continued, before insisting that it was important to uphold the democratic aspirations of the people of Myanmar. Plan with 5 points The report, which covers the period from mid-August 2020 to mid-August 2021, was approved by 119 countries, with 36 abstentions, including China, and one, Belarus, voting against it. In the report, Mr. Guterres welcomed the appointment of Brunei Foreign Minister Eriwan Yusof in August as special envoy to Myanmar by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and called for the timely and comprehensive implementation of the five-point UN-backed plan. facilitated a peaceful settlement and encouraged the regional group to work with the UN Special Envoy to Myanmar. E The plan, approved by ASEAN, reportedly calls for an end to violence, constructive dialogue, the appointment of an envoy to direct mediation efforts and a humanitarian aid package.with

