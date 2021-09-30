International
Sarah Everards killer could have been identified as threatening sooner, police admit | Metropolitan police
Police have admitted that there may have been enough information to identify Wayne Couzens as a threat to women before he raped and killed Sarah Everard.
Couzens was sentenced to a rare lifetime sentence on Thursday, meaning he will spend the rest of his life in prison. The judge said his crimes were as serious as a terrorist atrocity because he abused his powers as a police officer.
Dame Cressida Dick, the head of Britain’s largest force, admitted the killing embarrassed the metropolitan police as it was trying to make significant reforms.
Steve House, Met’s deputy commissioner, said there was no departure from the forces’ responsibility. We have to own this, he said. it [Couzens] was one of us and we need to look at ourselves very carefully, to understand how he was allowed to be one of us and what he says about us as an organization. Organizationally, we own this fault.
New details of previous allegations of improper exposure against Couzens surfaced on Thursday. A man was accused of being naked from the waist down in a car in Kent in 2015, and having been exposed twice to a London McDonalds a few days before the murder, with details of the Couzens-linked cars in both cases passed police.
A simple check of license plates, available to police on systems belonging to the Licensing and Driving Agency, may have linked Couzens to suspected violations, but officers were unable to identify him, Met assistant Nick Ephgrave confirmed. and no action was taken before the Everards assassination.
Ephgrave said: is one of the questions you can ask when this is shared with you, absolutely. OK, we have this vehicle, what can we find out about this vehicle.
Asked if it was reasonable to conclude that police could have enough information to identify Couzens as a sexual threat to women before Everard’s murder on March 3, for the first time a police chief admitted that this was possible.
Ephgrave said: This is a clear question to ask, and something I have thought about a lot. Hardly hard to think about without knowing what we now know.
He added: If any of those things had been in a different order, would the result have been different? Well, maybe.
Victims Commissioner for England and Wales Dame Vera Baird told the Guardian the chances were lost. He was charged with arson when he was in Kent and nothing came of it and three days before he killed Sarah, he was charged with arson again, she said.
Where was the red flag that should have been raised after these incidents? Certainly a better notice should have been taken of this. There had to be an intervention. If he were to be arrested for this, chances are he would not have been able to do what he did.
Police say they have seen if Couzens has committed other serious violent crimes and they do not believe this. They appealed to anyone with allegations of further insults from Couzens to contact them.
A senior Labor MP called for Dick, 60, to resign and said women’s trust in the police would be shattered. Harriet Harman said it would be impossible for Dick to oversee the changes needed to rebuild trust.
But Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would continue to work with the commissioner despite serious questions for Met. This month Dicks’s contract was extended by two years, which means she will continue to lead the force until 2024.
The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating whether the chances of identifying Couzens as a threat were lost, and the findings could threaten further damage to police.
Ephgrave said the Mets’ way of protecting and serving women was under consideration and promised additional resources.
Asked if Couzens was a single example or an extreme example of an alleged anti-woman culture in policing, Ephgrave said: I am fighting with myself. It is tempting to say that he is so extreme, he is an exception. But this can not be an excuse to ignore broader issues. We need to examine our culture.
The police overseer is looking at two police investigations into three suspected allegations of misconduct related to Couzens while he was an officer on duty. The allegations are also being considered by prosecutors.
