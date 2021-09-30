Top 10 world news: The first woman prime minister in the Arab world, Ronaldo hit by the fuel crisis in the UK, and more, World News





As coronavirus cases are declining worldwide, the economic losses faced by the pandemic appear to be increasing. Among other industries, the transportation industry has urged global leaders and the United Nations (UN) to pay attention to the deteriorating situation. Meanwhile, the Canadian Federal Court on Wednesday upheld a ruling ordering the Canadian government to compensate local children for suffering discrimination. According to LinkedIn data provided to Forbes, the number of job ads they require COVID-19 immunization has been “jumped 20 times” in the last two months. Click on the titles to read more Transport chiefs warn UN of upcoming global supply chain collapse Calling for help in these difficult times, global transport chiefs have urged the UN to end all travel bans and other Covid-related restrictions. Compensation for indigenous children could cost Canada billions The Canadian government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had appealed against the court’s decision to compensate $ 31,500 for each indigenous child suffering discrimination. The appeal was rejected by the federal court of Canada. Jaishankar’s visit shows commitment to boost relations, says Mexico’s envoy Mexican envoy to India Federico Salas has praised Foreign Minister Dr Jaishankar’s visit to his country, calling it a “commitment signal” from New Delhi. No Shocks, No Jobs: Employment ads that require proof of vaccination increase 20-fold According to a recent article in The Wall Street Journal, job candidates have begun listing their vaccination status on their applications. Najla Bouden Romdhan: Tunisia becomes the first Arab country to have a woman prime minister Tunisia has become the first Arab country to nominate a female prime minister, with President Kais Saied nominating Najla Bouden Romdhane for the top post. The fuel crisis in the UK hits Cristiano Ronaldo! Manchester United star Bentley goes gasoline hunt – look at the photos The fuel crisis in the country began when oil firm BP recently warned it would have to “temporarily” close some of its petrol stations, due to a lack of truck drivers. Social media star Khaby Lame debuts in India, partners with the brand Khaby Lame, an international social media sensation, has partnered with his first Indian brand, and internet users are getting angry about it. Look: The Taliban are firing on women in Kabul who are protesting for the right to study A group of six women had gathered outside a high school in eastern Kabul to fight for women’s right to study. However, these women were pushed back, treated and even fired at them. The new Japanese prime minister wins over the internet with a picture of the Japanese pancake During a live broadcast on Instagram, the new prime minister said he confessed that he loves okonomiyaki that his wife cooks for him. To his great surprise, when he returned home his wife had almost a plate with his favorite dish. Venezuela’s economic crisis: Over three-quarters live in extreme poverty The research comes as the country is in the midst of a political and economic crisis that includes shortages of key commodities such as medicine and food, hyperinflation and electricity shortages.

