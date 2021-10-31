International
What is COP26? Here is a quick guide to the Global Climate Summit Chicago News
COP26 is making global headlines as leaders from around the world meet to tackle climate change. What exactly is this gathering and what distinguishes it from other summits?
Here is an explanation.
When and where is COP26?
The conference is taking place organized by the United Kingdom in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12.
What does COP26 mean?
COP means Conference of the Parties and the 2021 session is the 26th time the parties meet. The parties are nearly 200 countries that signed a United Nations climate change treaty in 1994, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
If COPs are held every year, why is COP26 getting so much attention?
COP26 is special because the bills have come for the 2015 Paris Agreement (aka, COP21). In Paris, countries committed to developing national plans to reduce emissions and to review and update those promises every five years, creating progressively aggressive targets. COP26 is the first check after Paris, so to speak.
Remind us of what was agreed in Paris.
The biggest news from Paris, considered a historic turning point in terms of collective action to address climate change, was the call to limit the average global temperature rise, in this century, to below 2 degrees Celsius. Ideally, the temperature rise would be a maximum of 1.5 degrees, which scientists have agreed is the threshold at which people can avoid the worst case scenarios. Countries set carbon reduction targets by 2025 or 2030.
How are we doing to hit those targets?
Not great. The targets set in Paris would only keep the global temperature rising to 3 degrees, and the countries have not achieved these goals either. Many believe that the window of opportunity to limit the rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees is closing rapidly.
What will be the main topics of discussion at COP26?
There are four main topics:
1. Provide zero global net and keep 1.5 within range. The world should halve emissions over the next decade and reach zero net carbon emissions by the middle of the century. How do we get there?
2. Adapt to protect communities and natural areas. People are already living with the consequences of climate change. There is no time to lose when it comes to building sustainability, whether to avoid or minimize crises. Countries are asked to create a summary of what they are doing to adapt, the challenges they face and where they need help.
3. Mobilization of finances. Developed countries will keep their promise to raise at least $ 100 billion annually in climate financing to support developing countries.
4. Work together. The necessary rules for the implementation of the Paris Agreement have not yet been finalized. Doing so will be an important focus of COP26. Beyond these rules, COP26 aims to build consensus on how governments, businesses and people can transform the ways in which we generate and consume energy, grow food, develop infrastructure, and move ourselves and goods around the world.
