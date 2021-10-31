Celebrating Staten Islands diversity: SIEDC unveils second round of international flags





STATEN ISLAND, NY The Staten Island Economic Development Corp. (SIEDC) unveiled seven new international banners promoting its International Boulevard Program along a stretch of Father Capodanno Boulevard during a recent ceremony at The Vanderbilt. The program was created to celebrate and recognize the growing diversity of the Staten Islands, with the new addition of seven banners representing the cultural heritage of Staten Island residents. Seven new international banners are placed near the intersection of Father Capodanno Boulevard and Sand Lane in South Beach. The 2 foot by 4 foot banners have been mounted on the NYC Department of Transportation light poles and will remain on display for the public to enjoy. We are delighted that SIEDC continues to celebrate diversity with our International Boulevard Program, ”said SIEDC President and CEO Cesar J. Claro. We are happy to collaborate with additional communities and organizations for the second round. The goal is to dress up with flags at the end of the entire boulevard. The South Korean flag, donated by the Korean Center for Community Development and Staten Island Korean Association, was among the flags unveiled at a ceremony on October 27th. (Staten Island Advance / Jason Paderon) Jason Paderon Local companies and cultural organizations presented the banners at the ceremony, in order to promote the multicultural nature of Staten Island. SIEDC recognized presenters associated with each banner, including: Robert Moore Ireland

Korean Center for Community Development and Staten Island Korean Association of South Korea

Surriya Global Charities Pakistan

Sons of Norway – Norway

Islamic Center of Staten Island Egypt, Algeria and Palestine As part of the ongoing initiative, SIEDC plans to add more banners reflecting the national and cultural background of Staten Island residents. The organization is inviting and encouraging all municipal cultural organizations and communities to participate. Staten Island Economic Development Corporation unveiled seven new international banners along a stretch of Father Capodanno Boulevard during a public ceremony at The Vanderbilt on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. (Staten Island Advance / Jason Paderon) Jason Paderon About SEIDC SIEDC’s mission is to improve Staten Island’s thriving economy by promoting public and private investment, and to encourage the development of commercial and industrial properties and projects in an environmentally friendly manner, improving the quality of life and providing opportunities for extensive and varied employment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.silive.com/news/2021/10/celebrating-staten-islands-diversity-siedc-unveils-second-round-of-international-flags.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos