The best small phone to buy in 2021





Large screen phones such as the Pixel 6 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultracertainly certainly have their advantages. Top specs and great cameras are often packed into its large body, but the huge display is perfect for watching videos on the move. But they cannot escape their huge size. The 13 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch display is unlikely to tuck into a tight jeans pocket, meaning it’s almost impossible to use with one hand for someone with a smaller hand than the continent.

The size of mobile phones is steadily increasing year by year, and nowadays, mobile phones of 6 inches or more are common. This is great for watching videos and playing games on the way home on the bus, but what if you don’t care about screen space and need a great phone that actually fits in your jeans pocket? ..

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Sorry, the options are limited, but there are still some great compact phones to consider. The definition of “small” varies from person to person, and a comfortable size may be offensive to others. With that in mind, we include phones with a screen size of 6 inches or less, but if you’re concerned about the size, it’s worth trying out your phone at your local store.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The 6-inch Pixel 5 is approaching the size scale limit of this list, but the narrow bezel around the screen allows you to hold a surprisingly compact smartphone. It’s a much more pocket-friendly hell than the giant 6.8-inch S21 Ultra. With solid camera settings, 5G, a fast and smooth interface, I was impressed with the reviews.

This isn’t Google’s latest flagship, it’s the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but the smaller of the new flagships is 6.4 inches. And sadly, it’s not small.

Read the Google Pixel 5 review.

Patrick Holland / CNET

The iPhone 13 Mini is one of the few small phones that doesn’t have to compromise on power and performance. It has the same A15 Bionic processor found on all 13-series phones and has a longer battery life than its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Mini. This iPhone Mini is a great all-round phone, only 5.4 inches, and one of the best small phones you can buy for money.

Read the iPhone 13 Mini review.

Angela Lang / CNET

The Pixel 4A loved the balance between its low price when it was launched in 2020 and its decent overall performance. With a screen size of 5.8 inches, it’s smaller than today’s mobile phones. But what this little Android phone doesn’t have is 5G. This can be a problem if you want to take advantage of the ultra-fast data speeds that everyone is talking about.

Now, get 4A 5G. Not so fast. With Google adding 5G to the cheapest phones, the smaller screen size will also be up to 6.2 inches, and the new Pixel 5A’s display will be even bigger. Boo and, surely, hiss.

Read the Google Pixel 4A review.

John Kim / CNET

Apple’s cheapest iPhone has a powerful processor and a single camera that can take beautiful pictures, and it’s well worth the price. Like the Pixel 4A, it doesn’t have 5G, but if you can’t extend your budget to a 5G-enabled iPhone 12 Mini, you may have to sacrifice it. The 4.7-inch screen size is small, but the wide bezels at the top and bottom mean that the phone itself isn’t much smaller than the standard iPhone 13.

Read the Apple iPhone SE (2020) review.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Can the wallet be extended to Apple’s latest iPhone 13 Mini? Last year’s 12 Mini was still officially sold by Apple and now starts at $ 599, saving a lot of new models. Its 5.4-inch screen is certainly pocket-friendly, but its rugged camera and powerful performance make it perfect for general use.

Read the Apple iPhone 12 Mini review.

This 6.1-inch Android smartphone technically exceeds the 6-inch threshold set in this article. But before you go to Twitter and call me Bahoon, ask me. The phone has an aspect ratio of 21: 9, which is much longer than it is wide. It’s only 2.68 inches wide, and it’s actually narrower than the Pixel 4A above, making it as easy to hold as any other small smartphone.

It’s also packed with top technologies such as cracking camera setup and 5G connectivity (although 5G is only supported on Xperia 5 II phones sold outside the US). The screen is beautiful and the aspect ratio is perfect for wide screen video. If you need a more hand-friendly phone, but still want to enjoy videos on the move, that might be a wise compromise.

Read the Sony Xperia 5 II review.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro in 2019, but you can still find it in various retail stores. The screen measures 5.8 inches. This, along with the narrow bezel, makes it comfortable and pocket-friendly.

Full of power, the triple camera system was amazed at the quality when it was taken on a road trip in a supercar at launch. No, it doesn’t have 5G, but it’s a great small phone to consider if you’re hungry.

Read the Apple iPhone 11 Pro review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Saratu / CNET

Of particular note is the Z Flip 3. Although the main screen size is 6.7 inches, this compact smartphone folds completely in half. It can sit comfortably in the palm of your hand or close to fit in your pocket without causing annoying bulges. It may be an ideal compromise for portable size, but it has a great big screen for when you want to use it.

Folding phones like the Z Flip (or Motorola’s Moto Razr 5G, which offers almost the same concept) are much more expensive than regular smartphones, so you’ll pay a fair amount of money for that compromise. You will have to decide if you are willing to splash that much cash just for a convenient size.

Read the review of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.

More Budget Phone Advice

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/best-small-phones-iphone-android/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos