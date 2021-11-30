Stricter rates for international passengers will take effect from midnight on Tuesday

Strict rates for the arrival of international passengers, especially from ‘endangered’ countries, will take effect by midnight on Tuesday, and authorities are making their vigilance for effective oversight amid growing concerns about the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

While no case of Omicron has been reported so far in India, the Union government has asked Union states and territories to provide RT-PCR tests for travelers coming from “at risk” countries on the first day of arrival and retest in on the eighth day. .

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday advised states not to leave their guards and to maintain strict vigilance against international passengers arriving in the country through various airports, ports and land border crossings.



Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers coming from ‘at risk’ countries and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the test results arrive. Also, randomly 5 percent of passengers arriving by flights from other countries will undergo the test.

As authorities prepare to implement the new norms by midnight on Tuesday, the Union health ministry has advised international passengers from ‘at risk’ countries to prepare to wait at airports until the RT-PCR test report arrives and not to book connection. flights in advance.

Further, the ministry has asked states to immediately send all positive samples for the genome sequence to INSACOG Laboratories (designed with states).

International airports in the national capital and other parts of the country have made preparations for the implementation of the new norms.

In the wake of the new guidelines, the DGCA aviation regulator has issued a circular urging airlines and airport operators to ensure that various measures are in place.

“The special holding area (while they are waiting for their RT-PCR test results) can be demarcated for passengers coming from ‘at risk’ places at each airport, with the right facilities for passengers …,” said the regulator in the November 29 circular.

To avoid overcrowding, the DGCA has emphasized the need to ensure that appropriate COVID behavior is followed.

“Signals can be placed in conspicuous places and volunteers can be placed to guide passengers to prevent any chaos,” he noted.

Regarding the identification of passengers for RT-PCR random tests, the supervisor said that airlines should establish the proper randomization process.

“Announcements regarding the number of seats selected through the randomization process can be made on the flight itself so that passengers are prepared,” said the regulator.

Among other requirements, international passengers must complete the self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal.

While filling out the form, all incoming passengers can be advised to plan their further trip keeping in mind the stay at the airport to get the test results, the DGCA said.

Also, passengers should be prepared for movement to quarantine facilities identified by state governments if they test positive at the airport.

“Additional RT-PCR facilities, as needed, can also be deployed at all airports,” the regulator said. Officials said Tuesday that Delhi International Airport has made arrangements to accommodate up to 1,500 international passengers at the airport at the same time, including those coming from ‘at risk’ countries, until the results of their RT-PCR tests are announced. received upon arrival. .

Each passenger who will undergo the RT-PCR test will be charged around Rs 1700. The amount includes fees for the RT-PCR test, and food and water during their stay at the airport until the test results arrive, they said.

A spokesman for the Indian Airports Authority (AAI) said all AAI airports that have international operations are “fully prepared” to implement the guidelines issued by the Union government in coordination with state authorities.

The spokesman also said that the situation is being monitored by senior AAI executives.

The state-owned AAI is involved in the operations of 34 international airports, including customs airports.

In a statement late in the evening, Mumbai airport said passengers coming from high-risk countries would be separated from those passengers coming from low-risk countries.

“In addition to the normal RT-PCR, 30 Rapid PCR machines are available to passengers related to future short-haul flights. This facility will be further upgraded if required,” CSMIA said.

According to CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport), a large seating area for passengers awaiting their RT-PCR results has been set up with equipment such as bathrooms and F&B.

“Passengers who did not book their RT-PCR test online, QR codes were displayed in various places in the arrival corridor.

“Physical RT-PCR registration forms are also made available to passengers on board with the help of airlines, which they can complete before disembarking from the flight and thus avoid the queue for on-arrival registration,” he added.

A spokesman for Bengaluru International Airport said: “We are working with all airlines and other stakeholders to implement the new procedures and minimize passenger concerns.”

A spokesman for full-service operator Vistara said that in light of the new guidelines for testing and checking international passengers at airports, it has already made the necessary changes to the minimum connection time for future bookings of the respective flights.

“Furthermore, we will also try to help our passengers, as best we can, to make sure they have a suitable travel experience,” the spokesman said.

According to the list updated on November 26, the countries designated as ‘at risk’ include European countries, UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Israel and Hong Kong.

On Tuesday, Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting with states / UTs to review public health response measures to COVID and preparedness amid concerns about Omicron.

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal, Secretary (Health Research) and DG ICMR Balram Bhargava, NCDC Director Sujeet K Singh, State Health Secretaries and State Airport Public Health Officers (APHO) attended the meeting.

