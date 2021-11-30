Omicron World War thwarted by fragmented response

ROME In a well-known cycle of tracing first cases, pointing fingers and stopping travel, nations around the world reacted Monday to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in part that has determined and inhibited the pandemic response all along.

As fear and resignation invaded the world again, the World Health Organization warned that the risk posed by the large mutation variant was very high. But once again operating in a test vacuum, governments chose approaches that differed between continents, between neighboring countries, and even between cities within those countries.

Little is known about Omicron beyond the large number of mutations; It will take, at least, weeks before scientists can say for sure if it is more contagious, early evidence suggests whether it causes more serious illness and how it reacts to vaccines.

In China, which had become increasingly alone in shutting itself down as it sought to eradicate the virus, a Communist Party-controlled newspaper praised the democracies that are now following suit as Japan, Australia and other countries stopped flirting with a return to normalcy. and closed their borders before the world. The West, he said, had amassed vaccines at the expense of the poorer regions and was now paying a price for its selfishness.