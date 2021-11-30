International
Safran and Albany International expand strategic partnership for advanced compositions
PARIS & ROCHESTER, NH, November 30, 2021– (TELI BUSINESS) – Safran Aircraft Engines, a world leading manufacturer of engines, and Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN), a leading developer and manufacturer of engineering components, today announced an agreement extending their partnership to 2046. Through this new agreement, the two companies declare their intention to work together in next generation engines and thus contribute to net zero-zero CO2 20502 engagement of aviation industry emissions.
Bill Higgins, President and CEO of Albany International and Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, sign the expansion of the partnership in Villaroche, near Paris. Copyright: R. Alary / Safran.
Albany International and Safran signed the original framework agreement in 2006, resulting in the creation of their joint venture to develop high-tech composite parts (3D woven and Resin Molded technologies) designed for aircraft engines, vehicles of landing and fungus.
The 3D woven composite technology designed and developed by Safran in partnership with Albany Engineered Composites, is a major innovation that plays a key role in improving the performance of CFM International’s new generation LEAP engine.1, which powers the Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737 MAX and Comac C919 aircraft families. This advanced material is used to produce fan blades, fan box and LEAP engine dividers, leading to significant weight savings and contributing to reduced fuel and CO consumption.2 emissions of 15 percent. Safran and Albany have also teamed up to work on the development and production of the GE9X 3D composite fan for the Boeing 777X.
To address the unprecedented increase in LEAP production, the partners have built three more advanced production plants in Rochester (New Hampshire, USA), Commercy (France) and Quertaro (Mexico). These three locations are dedicated to 3D composite parts and more than 130,000 LEAP engine parts have been delivered to date.
“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Safran, building on the success of 3D Albanys proprietary weaving technology and our joint efforts on critical software components of the LEAP and GE9X engine applications,” said Bill Higgins, President and CEO of Albany International. “The goals set for the next generation of aircraft engines are multifaceted and technically demanding. Our AEC team looks forward to further cooperation with our Safran partners to apply our advanced integrated technologies to the next generation of aircraft engines that increase significantly impede fuel efficiency and contribute to a more sustainable future. “
“Based on the successful partnership we have developed with Albany in the LEAP program, we look forward to starting a new chapter of our strategic partnership,” said Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines. “Combining Albanys’s renowned knitting expertise with our innovative compositions represents a fantastic asset to address our ambitious sustainable goals through next-generation engine software.”
CFM will continue to explore integrated applications through technology and demonstration program RISE (Revolutionary Innovation for Stable Engines) launched in 2021 as a manifestation of its deep commitment to achieving aggressive goals for a sustainable future, including reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by more than 20 percent.
Saffron is an international high-tech group, operating in the markets of aviation (movement, equipment and indoor environments), defense and space. Its main purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2020 and holds, alone or in partnership, global or regional leadership positions in its key markets.
Safran is listed on the Paris Euronext stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.
Safran aircraft engines designs, manufactures, sells, alone or in partnership, commercial and military aircraft engines that offer world-class, reliable and environmentally friendly performance. Through CFM International *, Safran Aircraft Engines is the world’s leading supplier of short- and medium-range commercial aircraft engines.
* CFM is a 50/50 joint venture between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE
Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of designed components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two main businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading manufacturer of personalized consumer belts, essential for the production of all classes of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based components designed for aerospace applications, supporting commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 factories in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,000 people worldwide and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.
1 CFM International is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines
