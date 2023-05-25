US News and World Report names Belhaven a 2019 Best Value





October 12, 2018 (Jackson, Miss.) – US News and World Reportawarded Belhaven the prestigious title of 2019 Best Value for Regional Universities. Only 66 universities in the South were selected for the list, and Belhaven ranked 31 of the top schools. Belhaven received top honors with other prestigious institutions such as Stetson University, Elon University, Belmont University and Rollins College. “This award affirms the exceptional value found in a degree from Belhaven University,” said Kevin Russell, vice president for enrollment and marketing at the university. “We are very proud to be named to this distinguished list of colleges and universities. Competitive tuition and strong scholarship opportunities give students a quality, private, Christ-centered education at public university prices. We strive to be exceptional stewards of our resources and seek to provide a quality education at an affordable cost.” According toUS Newsbest value schools are “above average academically and cost significantly less than many other schools when you consider the financial aid they provide, in the form of need-based grants and scholarships.” This ranking is one of many for the University and other organizations have recognized the value of a Belhaven degree. For 13th For consecutive years, Belhaven has been honored as America’s 100 Best College Buys for affordability and the financial aid available to its students. For eight consecutive years, Belhaven has been recognized as a Christian College of Distinction and its nursing, business and education degrees have been recognized for their excellence.US News and World Reportpublished its “Best Colleges” edition and for the fifth year, the University was named among the best regional colleges in the South.US Newsalso rated Belhaven a top college offering online bachelor’s degrees and a premier college for veterans. Additionally, Belhaven has been honored for four years as a Military Friendly Institution and the University was named one of America’s Best Christian Colleges.

