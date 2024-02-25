International
Senor shines in the Saudi Arabia Cup
Todd Fincher trained The seeker god (USA) (Mineshaft {USA}) was gutsy in finishing second to G1 Preakness S winner. National Treasury (USA) (Quality Road {USA) last months G1 Pegasus World Cup Invitational, this effort earned Senor Buscador an invitation to the $20m (AU$31m) Saudi G1 Cup at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh.
Senor Buscador took the challenge head-on, carrying the colors of local owner Sharaf Mohammed Al Hariri in a deal brokered with co-owner Joe Peacock Jnr, son of Mine shaft (USA) were not so unlucky when they attacked from the back of the field to secure a memorable win.
The final time of 1:49.50 set a new stock record, beating the mark of 1:49.59 set by Mishriff (GB) in 2021.
We had a bit of luck in the last two races on the track, very fast with the speed horses and I never like to change the style of the horses, said winning rider Junior Alvarado. I always had faith in the horse and we needed, not even luck, just a straight road and I knew we would get it today. I am very happy, very grateful for the opportunities that are coming.
Rounding out the spots behind Senor Buscador was the G1 Dubai World Cup winner Ushba Tesoro (Jpn) (Orfevre {Jpn}) and Saudi Crown (USA) (Always Dreaming {USA}). National Treasure held fourth place while winner of the G1 Breeders Cup Classic White Abario (USA) (Race Day {USA}) faded to finish 11th.
Senor Buscador is the eighth individual Group 1 winner for Lanes End Farms' senior sire Mineshaft. His dam The desert of roses (USA) (Desert Lord {USA}), who won 10 races, including the Listed Classic Cup Zia Park New Mexico Fillies and Mares S. She has proven to be an excellent producer, in addition to Senor Busador, Roses Desert also produced eight times winners The runaway ghost (USA) (Ghostzapper {USA}).
Another descendant of Desert Roses is Sheriff Brown (USA) (Curlin {USA}), winner of 10 races including Listed Sunland Park H. and Listed Lone Star Park Memorial Day Sprint S. Iris Our Rose (USA) (Ghostzapper {USA}).
Desert Roses have a 3-year needle Aye Candy (USA) (Candy Ride {Arg}), who won on her debut at Zia Park in November, while she has a 2-year-old daughter Roza A (USA) (Hard Spun {USA}) and a yearling colt The hell we did (USA) from Authentic (USA). Desert Roses recently visited In wrongdoing (USA).
The Arabian Cup G1 is Senor Buscadors' first Group 1 win and takes his record to seven wins. His other notable wins are the G2 Del Mar San Diego H. and the G3 Churchill Downs Ack Ack. Senor Buscador has placed in the previous two Group 1 groups.
Japan strikes in the Saudi Arabia Derby
Susumu Fujita Always young (Jpn) (Real Steel {Jpn}) showed his tenacity to win Damage to the book (USA) (Bucchero {USA}) to the wire in the G3 Boutique Group Saudi Derby.
Forever Young rates a leading contender for the Mays G1 Kentucky Derby in North America and has also achieved the mark of the highest-rated juvenile in Japanese history.
Forever Young is the third Group winner and first on earth for the former Shuttler Arrowfield Stud Real steel (Jpn). His dam is the G2 Santa Anita Santa Ynez S winner. Forever dear (USA) (Congratulations {USA}) and Forever Youngs first three dams achieved all black type.
His third dam Roaming Rachel (USA) (Mining {USA}) won the G1 Ballerina H. and is the dam of Japanese Champion Old Horse of the Year Zeno Rob Roy (Jpn).
Tower of London awards Galileo Group 252 winners
The Tower of London (Ire) gave Sire to his late champion Galileo (Ire) with his 252nd Group winner (373 stakes winners) when the Aidan OBrien-trained galloper, ridden by Ryan Moore, hailed the G3 Longines Red Sea Turf H.
Galileo's son is from Anabaa (USA) sea Dialafara (Fr), which is the dam of Capri (Ire). A G1 Irish Derby and G1 St Leger winner. Dialafara has also produced G3 Stanerra S. victress passion (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}), who has also placed twice in Group 1 events. Dialafara's latest production is a colt by Camelot (GB), who was born in 2022.
Spirit Dancer defeats class field to secure Neom Turf Cup
Mr. Champion Frankel (GB) joined his Champion Sire, Galileo, in delivering a stakes winner on the Saudi Cup program when his son Dancer of the soul (GB) took out the G2 Howden Neom Turf Cup.
Unbeaten champion Frankel is already the winner of two UK and Ireland titles, and the 16-year-old's progeny are never far from the spotlight. Spirit Dancer is one of 136 stakes winners (Group 93) on an international grade for the bay, and one of seven stakes winners from The dream of the oasis (GB) mares. The best of this septet is the G1 Prix de la Foret heroine Kelina (Ire).
Third foal and one of four winners for his unraced dam The Queen's Dream (Ire), Spirit Dancer's latest half-brother is a 2-year-old by Darleys G1 The Derby at Epsom Downs winner Egypt (Ire).
