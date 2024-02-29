UN issues global teacher shortage alert





The global teacher shortage alarm was sounded at a meeting on Monday of the International Task Force on Teacher Education in Johannesburg, South Africa, where UN Secretaries-General High level panel for the teaching profession announced a new set of recommendations to protect future learning for all. Quality education for learning societies Now, more than ever, we must move towards learning societies. People everywhere need quality skills, knowledge and education. Above all, they need the best possible teachers, said UN chief Antnio Guterres.video message in the forum. UNESCO states that seven out of ten teachers at the secondary level will need to be replaced by 2030, with over half of all existing teachers having left the profession by the end of the decade. Although a global issue, the teacher shortage is affecting sub-Saharan Africa the most, where an estimated 15 million new teachers are needed by 2030. Overworked teachers The effect of teacher shortages around the world is profound, creating larger classrooms, overworked educators, educational disparities, and financial strain on education systems, affecting educational quality and access. Building on the landmarkUN Summit on Education Transformation in 2022 and jointly supported by the International Labor Organization (ILO) and UNESCO, the recommendations of the High Level Panels focus on six core aspects: dignity, humanity, diversity, equality and inclusion, quality, innovation and leadership and sustainability. Support for educators Just as teachers support us all, it's time to support teachers. Let's make sure they have the support, recognition and resources they need to provide quality, relevant education and skills for all, said UN chief Antnio Guterres, advocating the widespread implementation of guidelines produced by education experts. Responses to the challenge include recommendations to cultivate an environment where teachers can drive educational change, foster critical thinking, and promote modern learning skills. The panel advocates for teachers as collaborative partners rather than mere purveyors of knowledge. Adequate funding for education systems and technology integration are essential, with a focus on supporting the use of digital learning and other technologies. Financing the future The attrition rate among primary teachers nearly doubled from 4.62 percent globally in 2015 to 9.06 percent in 2022, with teachers often leaving the profession within the first five years, the report found. According to recent estimates, funding additional teachers will cost $12.8 billion for universal primary education and $106.8 billion for universal secondary education. In total, the additional annual funding needed to cover wages at primary and secondary levels by 2030 is estimated at $120 billion, ifSustainable Development Goal 4 should be achieved by providing for inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all. Getting there means investing in teacher training, setting professional teaching standards, reflecting teachers' voices in policy decisions and creating national commissions to address teacher shortages, Mr. Guterres said.

