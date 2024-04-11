International
Warwickshire was chosen as a roadmap for the national reform of children's social care services Warwickshire County Council
Warwickshire County Council has been successful in its application to the Department of Education for Wave 2 of the Families First for Children Pathfinder Programme.
Warwickshire is one of seven new areas to deliver the scheme which aims to improve services to help more children stay with their families in safe and loving homes and protect vulnerable children from harm where needed.
The vision of the Pathfinder Program is to rebalance children's social care and avoid costly crisis intervention by providing more meaningful and effective early support. Working in partnership with Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board and Warwickshire Police, the County Council will create new delivery models for family support, child protection, family networks and multi-agency safeguarding arrangements ahead of a national transformation. In particular they will create multi-agency teams, which will be of great benefit to families and practitioners.
The program will ensure targeted early help is available to families suffering from domestic abuse, addiction or poor mental health to help them overcome adversity before issues escalate and children are at risk of harm .
Where child protection is necessary, it will be carried out by social workers with greater expertise and experience and the extended family will remain involved in decision-making.
Warwickshire County Council Chief Executive for Children and Young People, Nigel Minns, said: “We want to ensure that all families in Warwickshire have access to the right support, enabling our children and young people to thrive and give them the best possible start in life. This is at the heart of our Child Friendly Warwickshire commitment.
“We are proud that Warwickshire has been chosen by the Department for Education to be a Pathfinder authority. It demonstrates how the service has developed to be a system leader in children's social care and progress and potential are recognized at the highest levels by our peers and partner agencies.
“We are confident that the Pathfinder program will make a real positive difference for our children and families.”
Families First for Children Pathfinder is a national testing and learning initiative following the publication of the Government's response (Sustainable Homes, Built on Love) to Josh McAllister's independent review of children's social care. All local authorities are expected to implement the recommendations, with national rollout expected in 2025-2027. By becoming a trailblazer, the service will be at the forefront of these once-in-a-lifetime reforms.
For more information, visit Families First for Children (FFC) pathfinder program and family networks pilot (FNP) – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
