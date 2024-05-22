MDHS makes the latest US News and World Reports top ten Idaho high schools ranking (again)!

Treasure Valley schools dominated the News and World Reports top 10 ranking of Idaho high schools. Outstanding schools included an equal mix of traditional and non-traditional schools. The rankings are published annually and are based on a half-dozen criteria that assess academic performance and college readiness, including:

The rankings also take into account the performance on state exams of underserved students, including those who are black, Hispanic or from low-income families.

US News and World Report evaluated 227 high schools in Idaho to create its ranking list. Of these, 36 (or 16%) were cards, and four (or less than 2%) were magnets. These non-traditional schools are overrepresented among the top schools, accounting for nine of the states' top 20 schools, or 45%.

The same goes for schools across the country. For all public schools ranked in the US, 11.5% were charters and 4.4% were magnets. Yet they claimed 13 of the top 20 placesor 65 percent.

Traditional public schools

Four schools on this list are in the Treasure Valley, three in North Idaho and two in East Idaho. Rockland Public School is the only rural district. Enrollments in these schools are higher than non-traditional ones, with an average of about 1,200 students.

School / Location Idaho/National Ranking Degree rate College Readiness Score recording Boise Senior High / Boise #5 90% 59 1588 Timberline High / Boise #6 89% 55.3 1398 McCall-Donnelly High / McCall #7 89% 39.6 429 Rockland Public School / Rockland #8 100% 35 63 Century High / Pocatello #9 92% 46 1092 Moscow Height / Moscow #11 82% 34.7 769 Twin Falls High / Twin Falls #14 84% 26.3 1286 Eagle High / Eagle #15 93% 21.2 1802 Coeur dAlene High / Coeur dAlene #16 93% 22.9 1548 Centennial High / Boise #17 85% 26.4 1931

*Based on 12th grade students' participation and performance on state-required tests and AP/IB exams. Passing an exam is worth three times more than passing an exam.

See full article published by Carly Flandro at IdahoEdNews.org!