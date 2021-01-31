Quarrel over valuable art discovered in Cypriot ghost town





But with Varosha’s controversial partial opening last November, the artwork has come to light again following a report by the local newspaper Politis. Now, the man who says he ordered the art from Savva is asking the authorities for help to remove it and transport it to the national gallery of the countries for all to see. Former Perroquet owner Avgerinos Nikitas, 93, a Greek Cypriot, has called on a committee composed of both Greek and Turkish Cypriots tasked with protecting Cypriot cultural treasures on both sides of the divide to help remove of 13 sections. In return, I promise to remove these pieces to the National Collection as a small contribution to Christoforos Savvas a large part of the work, Nikitas said in a letter received from the Associated Press, addressed to the committee as well as the Cypriot Ministry of Education. But the whole venture could derail as the Greek Cypriot family who owns the Esperia Tower hotel that hosted the Perroquet club insists the artwork legally belongs to them. They say they do not allow their private property to be removed and transferred and are warning of legal action. Speaking on behalf of his family, Panajiotis Konstandinu told the AP that their lawyer had advised them that the hotel, the club and everything inside it belonged to the family, regardless of the cultural value of the Savva artwork. We respect and value culture, but this is private property for which we have not been asked anything about its removal, and above all, someone else claims it, said Kostandinu. Art historians hail Savva as one of the most influential artists of the time who brought the countries of the modern world of the traditional art world into modernity in the years immediately after Cyprus gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960. A painter and sculptor, Savva departed from established, representative styles of art including influences such as Cubism, which he acquired during his stay in London and Paris during the 1950s, in his voluminous work of art. He died in 1968. Savva was an innovator who always sought to open up new ground and challenge the conservative times in which he lived, said Andre Zivanari, director of the Point Center for Contemporary Art. Savvas’s work reflected the joie de vivre of Varosha, which at the time was Cyprus’ most progressive, popular tourist destination, popular with visitors from Europe and beyond, said Yiannis Toumazis, an art history professor and Cypriot member. Greek of the culture committee. Everything changed in the summer of 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece. The Turkish Armed Forces took an empty Varosha and kept it practically closed until last November, when the breakaway Turkish Cypriot authorities reopened part of the beach to the public. The move sparked much concern among Greek Cypriot suburban residents and protests from the internationally recognized government islands amid concerns that the Turkish Cypriot hardline northern leadership aimed to bring the entire area under its control. Former Cypriot first lady and co-chair of the cultural committee Androulla Vassiliou told the AP that the body would look at bringing aid to the islands in the south as soon as new Turkish Cypriot members are appointed. Former members of the Turkish Cypriot committee collectively resigned last December over what they said was a divergence of views with the new Turkish Cypriot leadership over its intention to lead talks to resolve the division of Cyprus away from a federation-based agreement . Repairing works of art that disappeared amid the confusion of war is not unprecedented. Last February, the culture committee successfully projected the return of 219 paintings including some of the most important works produced by Greek Cypriot artists thought to have been lost or stolen in the north. In return, Turkish Cypriots received rare archival footage from state broadcaster CyBC of Turkish Cypriot cultural and sports events dating from 1955 to the early 1960s. The exchange was hailed as a tangible way of strengthening trust between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. Toumazis said the return of Savvas aid would be another milestone in boosting trust, but it would still be better if people could return to their properties in Varosha. It would be nice if people themselves would return to what they had, rather than transfer any work of art to them, he said. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

