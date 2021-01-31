International
The IAF will focus on the $ 1.3 billion deal for 114 fighter jets
With the 83 LCA Tejas Mark 1A aircraft deal to be signed during the upcoming Aero India, the Indian Air Force is now looking to focus on the multirole fighter aircraft project under which it plans to purchase 114 more expensive fighter jets. 1.3 billion crusts.
The Air Force had undertaken a fighter jet project at one time and now its 83 LCA Mark 1A fighters have been cleared by the Security Cabinet Committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and The 50,000 crore deal is set to be signed in Bengaluru during Aero India.
“83 LCA Tejas would replace the four squadrons of MiG-21 fighter jets which will be phased out in the near future. The focus will now be on the 114 fighter jets project,” government sources told ANI.
The IAF has already issued the Request for Tender Information and will soon move a proposal for Obtaining Acceptance Needs (AoN) to the Department of Defense for the multibillion-dollar project that would enable it to purchase 4.5 aircraft. generation plus in a large number to match the skills of the omni role Rafale fighters 36 of whom have been induced since last year.
The Request for Information (RFI) has been answered by several global players, including fighter aircraft manufacturers from the US, France, Russia and Sweden.
While the Americans are offering the F-15 Strike Eagle, the F-18 Super Hornet and an F-16 variant called the F-21, the Russians are likely to offer the MiG-35 and a Sukhoi fighter. Sweden’s Saab is seeking to infiltrate its Gripen fighter jets, which it says is far more advanced than the one offered to the Indian Air Force in 2007. France would participate in the tender with Rafale fighter jets.
Recently, Air Force Chief Marshal RKS Chief Bhadauria had named Rafale as one of the strong contenders for the 114 fighter acquisition project.
Sources said that for selection in the project, the main aspects would be the capabilities of the aircraft on offer along with the price at which it is offered. The Indian Air Force is also developing parameters on which to select fighters who would be on a two-engine engine and create an equal playing field for them.
Any aircraft selected by the Air Force will remain the mainstay of the force for almost the next four decades and will be required to fully integrate with the Su-30MKI fighters which would be the mainstay in terms of numbers, as 272 of them will be were induced by the following year.
The 114 aircraft will also be manufactured in India and foreign firms will be required to make a technology transfer to the Indian partner as part of the government initiative to create a strong domestic defense industry under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat scheme.
Leaving behind neighbors in terms of fighter jet inductions, the Indian Air Force has obtained deals for 119 of them in the last four years. While in September 2016, she signed a deal for 36 Rafale fighters, she would sign a deal with a public sector company in the coming days for 83 LCA Mark 1A Tejas fighters. Recently, she has also operated two LCA Tejas brand 1 squadrons.
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.
