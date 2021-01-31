All systems up and running-supporting Victorian girls and women with STEM





VIC Premier

Victorian girls are leading the impetus to eliminate dramatic gender imbalances in science and technology research and career opportunities.

Jaala Pulford, Minister of Innovation, Medical Research and Digital Economy, visited the Swinburne University scientific facility in Hawthorne and embraced science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in launching new initiatives for girls and women. I emphasized the benefits.

Despite progress, girls and women are still very undervalued in Australia’s STEM space. A 2020 survey found that only 28% of tertiary students enrolled in STEM studies were women, and another survey found that 27% of Australian workers were employed by STEM. The qualified industry was women.

Andrews Labor Government supports multiple STEM-based programs, initiatives and events and works closely with industry and STEM organizations to help promote the involvement of more girls and women in STEM. Supporting girls and women in college, workforce.

The Labor government has funded 10 technical schools throughout the state, all of which are actively working to reach out to future female students through initiatives such as the Whittlesea Girls Summer STEM program.

The three-day virtual camp for girls took place over three days this month, with participants in one camp designing their own games and controllers and learning block coding, digital design, and 3D modeling skills.

The government has also invested $ 1.37 million to establish the STEM Center of Excellence at Science Gallery Melbourne in Parkville for high school students in Victoria to explore STEM career opportunities. The center includes state-of-the-art learning spaces that introduce students to new emerging industries and opportunities in the STEM space through state-of-the-art machinery, industry-grade laboratories, and access to researchers.

Minister Pulford has launched the latest STEM initiative of the Labor Party government, Women and Girls on STEM Maps. This is an easy-to-use online resource that lists over 170 programs and activities designed for girls and women.

This map helps elementary, secondary, college and professional level girls and women maximize STEM involvement in categories such as events and awards, internships, development and mentoring opportunities, djpr.vic.gov You can download it from .au / victorias-. Lead scientist.

By 2023, Australian STEM jobs are projected to grow faster than all other professions, making a significant contribution to economic growth, new jobs and new opportunities for women and girls.

Jaala Pulford as Minister of Innovation, Medical Research and Digital Economy stated

“We are helping more Victorian girls and women join STEM, so they can access the world of opportunity and build great careers that benefit the community. ”

As Dr. Amanda Capres, Victorian Chief Scientist, said

“Through women and girls-like initiatives on the STEM map, we offer women and girls every opportunity to begin their careers at STEM.”

As Professor Pascal Kester, Vice President of Swinburne University, said

“Australia’s competitiveness in STEM can only be improved by empowering everyone working in a technology-rich world. This is an important plan for future prosperity as a nation. ”

/ Public release. This material is from the original organization and may be of a particular point-in-time nature, edited for clarity, style, and length. Show it completely here.





