Farmers protest: Despite the growing number of barricades thousands are converging on Ghazipur

Despite a growing number of barricades, thousands of farmers have joined in Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border following a tearful Bharatiya Union leader Kisan Rakesh Tikaits passionate appeal to protesters to escalate the unrest.

The bi-monthly protest road against farm laws, which had lost its luster after the violence in Delhi during the Republic Day tractor parade, seems to have regained momentum as evidenced by the increased number of tents set up on the protest site. .

Many protesters waited for hours to talk to Mr Tikai or take a selfie with him while the farmer leader remained busy meeting his supporters and talking to the media. A member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said Mr Tikai had only slept for about three hours a day for the past three days. He had complained about blood pressure issues, but is doing well now, the member said.

Shiromani Akal Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the Ghazipur border to give his support to the protesting farmers. Mr Badal, whose party withdrew from the NDA government over the three farm laws, met with Mr Tikai for about 10 minutes.

Farmers, holding tricolors and raising banners, took to the marches, while a group of young people gathered at a place near the Delhi-Meerut highway and danced to patriotic songs until sunset.

The scene was quite different just three days ago.

A day after the Republic Day violence in Delhi, when some of the farmers who took part in the tractor parade blew up obstacles, clashed with police and attacked the Red Fort for several hours, the farmers’ game seemed to be over. Morale plummeted and many farmers returned home.

On Wednesday evening, the atmosphere was tense in Ghazipur. The Ghaziabad administration issued an ultimatum to protesters occupying part of the Delhi-Meerut highway to be released as the January 26 clashes created a not-so-peaceful view of the rural community.

As the security presence in the country escalated and fears grew that protesters would be forcibly evicted, an emotional Mr. Tikait broke down while talking to reporters.

The protest will not be canceled. Farmers are facing injustice, he said, and even threatened to end his life for the cause.

A layer of barbed wire fence was added to the existing multi-layer barricades at the protest site. But that cannot stop people from reaching the area where farmers have been camping since late November.

Sarita Rana, a BKU member from Gurgaon, said she walked two kilometers to reach the protest site. Ms. Rana said she and her husband could not sleep a little at night when they saw a video of Mr. Tikait crying.

We have never seen him cry. Urged us, she said.

The government has tried to quell the protest by blocking roads and withdrawing equipment such as water and electricity. But this has strengthened our determination to fight, said Ms. Rana.

Farmers kept arriving with cans filled with water from their hometown for their beloved leader. According to an estimate by BKU members, over 10,000 farmers gathered on Sunday at the UP Gate protest site.

Mr Tikait said he respects the feelings of the protesters and the cans filled with water will be emptied into the Ganga.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s monthly broadcast, where on Sunday he affirmed that his government is committed to modernizing agriculture and has taken many steps, many urged him to listen to Mann ki Baat of farmers.

If a politician can come to our house asking for our votes, why can’t they come to us here to resolve the issue … If Prime Minister Modi wants to speak, he should give us a phone number to call, said 64 -year old Satbir Singh from Haryanas Jind district.

Ravinder Singh, 63, of Uttar Pradesh Open, said farmers want to return to their fields, but that will only happen when all three laws are repealed and a legal guarantee provides the minimum price of support.