The Minister of Health thanks the Indian government for the COVID vaccine





The vaccines were handed over to Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Saidi by Munu Mahawar, India’s ambassador to Oman.

Muscat: Oman’s Health Minister has thanked the Government of India for distributing 100,000 free vaccines, to help the coronavirus vaccination site. Doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were produced by the Serum Institute of India, undergoing clinical trials to ensure they were safe to use in humans. The vaccines were handed over to Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Saidi by Munu Mahawar, India’s ambassador to Oman. Thanking the Indian government on behalf of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq and the Omani government and people, Al Saidi welcomed the Indian government’s gesture to deliver 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and praised the cooperation between the two countries, a ministry statement said. of Health. He praised India’s leading role in the global fight against COVID-19 and the support that India has given to its friends, praising the government’s efforts in making vaccines available to people around the world. It is important to have an interval of at least four weeks between the first and second dose when you get the AstraZeneca vaccine, the statement said. The minister also made it clear that those who had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine would not be injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine as their second shot. Initial evidence shows that the new strain of coronavirus responds to treatment with various vaccines produced for COVID-19, the ministry added. Previously, health workers from Oman were trained on vaccine treatment and administration in programs run jointly by the two countries’ health ministries. The Indian envoy said, This is a gift from the government of India, this is a gesture of goodwill from India, keeping in mind the special relationship we have with Oman. This is entirely a contribution to Oman’s vaccine program to be used by the country’s government and the Ministry of Health, he added. India has always held global responsibility in times of crisis and is a trusted and trusted friend of Oman. A statement from the Indian Embassy said, “Vaccine delivery is another milestone in the strong bilateral cooperation between the two countries.” The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the sustainability of the India-Oman strategic partnership, as close engagement and cooperation have continued between the two countries in addressing urgent pandemic issues. India looks forward to continuing to work closely with the Omani leadership and government to further strengthen the strategic partnership.

