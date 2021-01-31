4 big statistics from the Illini win over Iowa

Illinois basketball continues to look strong as they conquered No. 7 Iowa on Friday night.

This was a huge win for the program and one that will look great seeding for the NCAA tournament. With this win over the Hawkeyes come some interesting figures.

Here are four big statistics from the Illini win over Iowa.

1.82.4%

Friday night’s game against Iowa was undoubtedly the biggest game of the season. I say this knowing we have already played # 2 Baylor.

When Illinois included the Bears, it was more of a yardstick to see where the program was at the time. The game against the Hawkeyes was a game to strengthen our place in the national standings.

Against Baylor, Illinois shot a horrendous 62.5 percent of the free-throw line. While that didn’t cost them the game, it would have been a closer match if we could have hit free throws. However, the opposite happened against No. 7 Iowa.

Illinois actually hit their charity stripe shots against the Hawkeyes. This was a close game to the whole, so every free throw was important. The Illini were able to get to the free-throw line 17 times and made 14 of their attempts.

This comes to 82.4 percent.

Illinois shooting 82.4 percent of the free-throw line is astonishing. I didn’t think I would see that this season. When they got into the Iowa game, the Illini shot just 69 percent on the year of the charity streak. That is an increase of 13.4 percent compared to the seasonal average.

The free-throw line has always been Illinois’s bugaboo this season. If they can convert free throws at a high clip, there’s no telling how far this team can go.