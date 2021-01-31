Reset electronic voting system, allow control: CCE





The Citizens’ Election Commission (CCE), a body of prominent figures with knowledge of the field to enter critical aspects of the elections, has recommended that the voting system be subject to independent review and that the integrity of the elections should be upheld. is subject to an audit independence with the findings made public. The CCE was set up in March 2020 to support expert advice and come up with suggestions to ensure elections were free and fair. The CCE includes former High Court Judge Madan Lokur as its chairman; retired IAS officer and former CIC and CCE Vice President Wajahat Habibullah; former Madras High Court judge Hari Paranthaman; economist Arun Kumar; civil society activist Dr. John Dayal; old journalist Pamela Philipose; Professor of IIT-Delhi, Dr. Subhashis Banerjee; retired IAS officer Sundar Burra and former IAS officer and coordinator MG Devasahayam. In its interim report, the CCE recommended that the VVPAT system be redesigned to make it fully verified by voters. The voter should be able to approve the printing of VVPAT before the vote is cast and be able to cancel if there is an error. The integrity of VVPAT and EVM slides at all times after voting and before counting and auditing should be ensured in a way that is verifiable by all (and especially by the candidates). There should be no requirement for trust in the custody chain, the report said. Redesign program The CCE said EVMs could not be assumed to be protected from manipulation and the voting system had to be redesigned to be software and hardware independent in order to be verified. Decision-making processes within the EC should be much more logical, rigorous and principled than those that were for the 2019 parliamentary elections, he said. The committee demanded a strict control of the vote count before the results were declared. The audit should not be based on ad hoc methods but counting a statistically significant example of VVPAT sheets according to rigorous and well established statistical audit techniques. The audit in some cases may depend on the winning margin that requires a full manual count of VVPAT sheets, he said. Among the other CCE recommendations was that a law was needed to decide what to do if audits revealed a problem.

