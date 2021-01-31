Cinemas can operate at full capacity from February 1 adhering to Covid protocols | India News





NEW DELHI: Cinema halls will be allowed to operate at full capacity from February 1 after adhering to Covid-19 security protocols, the Javadekar Prakash Union information and broadcasting minister said on Sunday.

There is good news. In February, people can watch and enjoy movies in cinemas as we are allowing full use in all cinemas. Cinema halls can now be opened at 100% capacity. We encourage as many online (ticket) bookings as possible, Javadekar said.

Releasing fresh PSVs for cinemas to operate at full capacity, the minister added that existing sanitation and Covid protocols will continue to be in place although relaxations will now allow people to buy food from stalls inside theaters.

The I&B minister said restrictions on film exposure would remain in place in restricted areas, although SOPs added that individual states and UTs might consider proposing additional appropriate measures for their local assessment of the coronavirus situation. . SOPs also said that 100% seating capacity will only be allowed inside cinema halls.

The SOPs also stress the need to follow all coronavirus-related safety precautions inside movie theaters, while general guidelines state that breathing labels should be followed by staff and visitors, using face masks at all times. , maintaining proper social distance outside auditoriums and common and reception areas. Use of the Aarogya Setu app is also recommended.

SOPs said visitors will have to go through thermal checks upon entry, while exits will need to be scaled and conducted regularly to avoid crowds. Movie screenings will be stacked for multiple screens to avoid crowding.

The government has also encouraged digital payments for tickets, food and beverages, and said cinema halls should set up sufficient cash desks during the day to allow advance booking and prevent crowds.

As previously reported, PSVs call for frequent cleaning of all premises, especially the usual premises after each performance, and also obliges cinema halls to display Dos and Donts throughout the premises through notices, stands and posters.

The new guidelines were welcomed by the Manufacturers Guild of India. “We welcome the decision of @MIB_India to allow 100% capacity in cinemas from February 1 and express our sincere gratitude to the Honorable @PrakashJavdekar ji and all involved in facilitating this important step in the recovery of our industry,” he said. PGI on Twitter.

Congressman Manickam Tagore, however, referred to the decision as nonsense. In a tweet labeling the I&B Union Minister, Tagore said, In Parliament you wanted to sit with social distance, but in the cinema halls full occupation. Why does it endanger the lives of ordinary people when # COVID19 is still active? ….

