Romney among GOP lawmakers asking Biden to meet with them to alleviate the virus





The Republicans’ 10 smallest counter-proposals will include $ 160 billion for vaccines, testing, treatment and PPE, as well as more targeted relief. (Graeme Jennings / Pool via AP) Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, photographed on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, January 19, 2021, is among a group of Senate Republicans urging President Joe Biden to meet with them in negotiate table on a coronavirus aid bill.

Washington Ten Republican senators Sunday proposed spending about a third of what President Joe Biden is seeking in aid of the coronavirus and urged him to negotiate instead of trying to ask for his $ 1.9 trillion package for Democrat votes alone. In challenging Biden to fulfill his commitment to unity, the group that included Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said in a letter that their counter-proposal would include $ 160 billion for vaccines, testing, treatment and personal protective equipment and would call for for more targeted relief than the Bidens plan. to issue $ 1,400 in stimulus checks for most Americans. Gaining the support of 10 Republicans would be significant for Biden in the 50-50 Senate where Vice President Kamala Harris is the breaker. If all Democrats were to support a final compromise bill, the legislation would reach the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome potential blocking efforts and pass under regular Senate procedures. In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 facilitation framework based on previous COVID aid laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support, Republican senators write. Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities, and with your support, we believe this plan can be quickly approved by Congress with bipartisan support. The bid for Biden to give bipartisan negotiations more time comes as the president has shown signs of impatience as his party’s more liberal wing considers passing the aid package through a process known as budget reconciliation. This would allow the bill to move forward only with the support of its Democratic majority. Republicans did not provide much detail about their proposal. One of the signatories, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, said it would cost about $ 600 billion. If you can not find a bilateral compromise on COVID-19, I do not know where you can find it, said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who also signed the letter. Other GOP senators include Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Shelley Moore Capito of Virginia West, Todd Young of Indiana, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Brian Deese, the White House senior economic adviser who is leading administrations in Congress, said administration officials were reviewing the letter. He did not immediately vow a Biden meeting with lawmakers. But Cedric Richmond, a senior Biden adviser, said the president is very willing to meet with anyone to move the agenda forward. When asked about the senators’ plan, Richmond said, it has to do with the seriousness of the purpose. Deese indicated that the White House could be open to negotiating further restrictions on who would receive incentive checks. Portman suggested that checks should go for individuals making no more than $ 50,000 a year and families with less than $ 100,000 a year. Under Biden’s plan, families with incomes of up to $ 300,000 can receive some incentive money. This is certainly a place they were willing to sit down and think, is there a way to make the whole package more effective? Tha Deese. As a candidate, Biden envisioned his decades in the Senate and his eight years as Vice President of Barack Obama gave him credibility as a bargaining chip and would help him bring Republicans and Democrats to consensus on the most important issues he faces. country. But less than two weeks after his presidency, Biden showed disappointment with the pace of negotiations at a time when the economy showed further evidence of pandemic consumption. Last week, 847,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits, a sign that layoffs remain high as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage. I support facilitating COVID with Republican support if we can get it. But COVID relief should not pass any if, and if or but, Biden said Friday. In the letter, Republican lawmakers reminded Biden that in his inaugural address, he declared that the challenges the nation faces require the most elusive things in a democracy: Unity. Cassidy separately criticized Biden’s current plan as full of donations and rewards for Democratic constituencies. You want the bipartisan skate … so it’s not unity, Cassidy said. Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Economic Advisory Council, said Biden remains willing to negotiate but that officials should see more details from Republicans. At the same time, Bernstein put pressure on the administration’s argument that doing too little to stimulate the economy could have a major impact on the economy in the short and long term. Look, the American people really could not care less about the budget process, whether its regular, two-party order, whether its filibuster, be it reconciliation, Bernstein said. They need relief and they need it now. Portman and Deese were on CNNs State of the Union, and Deese was also interviewed on NBCs Meet the Press. Cassidy and Bernstein appeared on Fox News Sunday and Richmond was on CBS Face the Nation.

