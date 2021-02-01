Israel to provide some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians

FILE – In this January 12, 2021 file photo, a healthcare professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. The office of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Sundya, January 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Palestinians to immunize frontline workers. This is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (Photo AP / Balilty Oded, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Palestinians to immunize frontline workers, the office of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Sunday.

It was the first time that Israel confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians, who are far behind Israel’s vaccination campaign and have not yet received any vaccines.

The World Health Organization has raised concerns about inequality between Israel and Palestine living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, and international human rights groups and UN experts have said Israel is responsible for the well-being of Palestinians in these areas. Israel has said that under the interim peace agreements reached in the 1990s it is not responsible for the Palestinians and in any case has not received requests for assistance.

Gantz’s office said early Sunday the transfer had been approved. There were no other details as to when this would happen. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.

Israel is one of the world leaders in vaccinating its population after reaching procurement agreements with international drug giants Pfizer and Moderna. The Ministry of Health said nearly a third of Israel’s 9.3 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while about 1.7 million people have received both doses.

The campaign includes Israeli Arab citizens and Palestinians living in annexed East Jerusalem. However, Palestinians living in the West Bank under the autonomous government of the Palestinian Authority and those living under Hamas rule in Gaza are not included.

The Palestinian Authority has tried to obtain doses through a WHO program known as COVAX. But the program, which aims to provide vaccines to needed countries, has been slow to emerge from the ground.

The dispute reflects global inequality in access to vaccines as rich countries vacuum the lion’s share of doses, leaving poor countries even further away in fighting public health and the economic effects of the pandemic. It has also emerged as another flashpoint in the decades-long Middle East conflict, although the virus has wreaked havoc on both sides.