KTR is looking for a Scheme Center on ITIR lines





Minister of Information Technology and Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao has asked the Central Government to consider providing a scheme or initiative in place of the IT Investment Region (ITIR) to ensure that cities like Hyderabad continue to thrive and provide employment for young people. Telangana youth are eagerly awaiting new employment opportunities that can be created with the support of the central government in the IT sector. Cities like Hyderabad are economic engines that contribute tremendously to the country’s economy and therefore it was important that such cities be rewarded through new policy initiatives and incentives, the Minister said. In a detailed letter to Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mr Rama Rao said it was quite clear that the Union government was not inclined to continue the ITIR scheme. I make a serious request on their behalf (young people) to use your good offices to announce an initiative on ITIR lines, he said. He recalled that numerous calls were made on behalf of the Telangana government over the past six years to sanction ITIR funding in Hyderabad. Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on many occasions, both in person and through official letters, to provide assistance to the ITIR project. As IT Minister for the state, I have also met with you and asked you to release funding for the ITIR project, he said. However, there was no response from the Union government to this important initiative. Valuable time was lost as the State government continued to pursue the ITIR project without any response from the Union government. Given the importance of the IT sector and its contribution to the overall economy, a quick response to this important issue would be appropriate. Lakhs of local youth have been deprived of employment due to the unaid attitude of the Union government, he complained. He also said the ongoing pandemic had a severe impact on several sectors across the globe, but the tech industry in Hyderabad faced minimal disruption in carrying out its activities. He said recent estimates show that IT exports from the State were expected to grow over 7% to touch 1.4 crores (about US $ 19.1 billion) for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The national growth rate over the same period, according to NASSCOM, was estimated to be 1.9% at $ 150 billion. At the same time, the city saw a new office space of 8.7 million square feet, despite COVID’s strong impact on the economy. In terms of the sector occupiers, the IT / ITeS sector, including data centers, dominates followed by the banking sector, financial services and insurance and manufacturing sectors. The State Government was aggressively promoting emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analysis, Internet of Things, cybersecurity, digital entertainment technologies, Blockchain and drones, among others. In addition, the proactive role of the State government in encouraging product development, R&D, and skills development in emerging technology fields had also encouraged many global and domestic IT companies to bring their technology development centers to Hyderabad. he added.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. desk A counter to view the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos