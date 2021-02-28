International
Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar honors the appreciation award of the year
The institution marked the honors in the category – existing universities for 11-30 years, at the ceremony of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) Higher Education Excellence Awards 2021
Bhubaneswar Indian Institute of Technology received the University of the Year award in the category of universities in existence for 11-30 years, at the ceremony of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) Higher Education Awards 2021. Three-day education summit Ficci high was held between 25 February and 27 February.
There were 11 award categories in this 7th edition of the event and the awards were announced on 25 February at the 16th Ficci Higher Education Summit 2021. The jury consisted of a prominent panel of experts chaired by Prof RA Mashelkar.
Director, IIT, Professor RV Raja Kumar said, “IIT Bhubaneswar has strived to provide students with a comprehensive education of the same standard as the cream of the global classroom institutions by bringing academic excellence through some unique pedagogical and operational reforms.
“The sudden onset of the pandemic presented us with many challenges in fulfilling the self-imposed commitment, and the Institute had to bring about the right innovative processes required to provide education that is not compromised or affected by the pandemic.”
Raja Kumar said: “Some of the special and innovative initiatives that the Institute can bring include coming up with a method for conducting comprehensive pen and paper exams online with lively internet by faculty members (for which there is no commercially available product) for assessing student learning and implementing it successfully from the beginning of the block, including taking final semester exams for the final academic year. “
He further said, “The institute has switched to zero-gap online education at the start of the blockade and has protected the entire campus.”
