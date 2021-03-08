Philip Morris International Announces One-Year Involvement Survey – Further Company Equality Commitment

LAZANNE, Switzerland – (WIRE BUSINESS) – On International Women’s Day, Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced the launch of a request and meeting of the one-year initiative entitled Inclusive Future. After a year when inclusion and diversity efforts shifted to the center of the global pandemic, the lack of a single authoritarian approach to effectively measuring business inclusion has become even more apparent. To address this need, the PMIs Inclusive Future initiative will explore best practices and established thought leadership to advance discourse around inclusion and create effective and timely ways to promote inclusive cultures. PMI recognizes the inclusion and diversity of the workplace as vital to creativity and innovation, as essential drivers of enterprise enterprise transformation as it works to achieve its vision for a smoke-free future and to contribute to a fairer world. more right.

Measuring diversity is the easy part. Measuring and understanding inclusion is much more complex, as we discovered through judging PMI inclusion measurement efforts, commented Silke Muenster, Chief Diversity Officer at PMI. While the frameworks, language, and tools created today exist to measure inclusiveness, it is clear that they are by no means appropriate. In the context of a world that radically shifted to 2020, this new initiative will help us develop compelling ways for further involvement within the global PMI organization and, hopefully, beyond our walls.

The work of the Inclusive Future will take place in stages over the next 12 months, starting with a quantitative and qualitative research of the state of inclusion today. This aspect of the study will feature a one-year research partnership with the Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland, to study how inclusion is currently measured and how it should evolve to make an impact. This will culminate with the publication of the results of the Inclusive Future study in March 2022.

Our main objective is to reshape the inclusion conversation, said Josefine van Zanten, Chief Justice, Inclusion and Diversity, IMD. Is today’s measure of inclusion still appropriate in light of last year’s profound socio-economic evolution? And how will this evolution affect inclusive leadership and the sense of inclusion that will move forward? We are seeking to address this important and yet complicated part of the equation of equality, inclusion and diversity.

Beyond academic research, the Inclusive Future initiative will include engagement activities, exploring and advancing the latest content, and thinking about inclusion. These activities will range from holding digital panels, roundtables and interviews to celebrating those who are making progress today.

As part of the launch of the initiative, Chief Diversity Officer Silke Muenster will participate in a virtual events on International Women’s Day (March 8) hosted by the ship AJET media page, BlogHer, along with other female change makers dedicated to advancing economic empowerment for women everywhere. She will also speak at a high – level panel on Gender Summit on Wednesday, March 10th. Led by Equality Leaders, the global digital community focused on connecting people, ideas and organizations to shape the future of equality, diversity and inclusion, Muenster will join the Gender Summit Lessons from the main panel.

To learn more about PMI’s comprehensive future work and how it is helping to accelerate the company’s business transformation, please visit https://www.pmi.com/inclusive-diversity.

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products for the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society , the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes, as well as smokeless products, electronic devices and related accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the US. In addition, PMI sends versions of it IQOS Platform 1 consumables and consumables for Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the US, where these products have received marketing authorizations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Preliminary Tobacco Product Application (PMTA); The FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), revealing that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote public health. PMI is building a future in a new category of non-smoking products that, although they have no risks, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary skills in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific validation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet increased consumer preferences and strict regulatory requirements. The tobacco-free PMI portfolio includes non-combustible, non-nicotine vapor products. As of December 31, 2020, IQOS is available for sale in 64 markets in key cities or across the country, and PMI estimates that approximately 12.7 million adults worldwide have already moved to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com AND www.pmiscience.com.

The Institute for Management Development (IMD) is an independent academic institution with Swiss roots and global reach, established 75 years ago by business executives for business executives. Since its inception, IMD has been a pioneering force in the development of leaders who transform organizations and contribute to society.

Based in Lausanne (Switzerland) and Singapore, IMD is ranked in the Top 3 of the Global Executive Education Rankings of annual FTs for the last nine consecutive years and in the top five for 17 consecutive years. Our MBA and EMBA programs have repeatedly stood out among the best in Europe and the world. We believe this sustainability at the forefront of our industry is based on IMD’s unique approach to creating Real Learning. The real impact. Led by an expert and diverse faculty, we strive to be the trusted learning partner of choice for ambitious individuals and organizations around the world. For more information, please visit www.imd.org #IMDImpact