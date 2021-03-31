Internet-connected sensors to monitor the village water supply





Mission Jal Jeevan plans to deploy Internet-connected sensors in all villages to remotely monitor the duration, quantity, quality, pressure and sustainability of water supply in real time. A pilot project was recently completed in remote villages in five states in collaboration with Tata Trusts and the Tata Community Initiatives Trust, according to a statement from Jal Shakti Ministry. They were given the challenge of developing a solution that would cost less than 15% of total capital expenditure budget schemes without compromising quality or functionality. The ministry said costs were expected to drop further when scale production began. Several types of sensors are installed, including flow meters, ground water level sensors, chlorine analyzers, pressure sensors, pump controller, etc., to measure all relevant aspects of quantity, duration, quality, pressure and sustainability of water service delivery in addition to ensure operational efficiency, the statement said. The information collected by the sensors will be incorporated into a cloud-based analytical platform, integrated with a GIS (Geographic Information System) to provide strong decision-making support to officials as well as local villagers. For example, a sensor alerted a community to rapidly deplete groundwater levels, leading villagers to build a resource-strengthening structure to replenish their pit. Elsewhere, sensors led to leak detection, predictive maintenance, timely disinfection, and more efficient and responsible water use by the community. Each village installs a small TV screen with a visual dashboard in local languages ​​which can be monitored by Pani Samitis. Adapting Internet of Things devices to rural India is critical, given the lack of broadband Wi-Fi, mobile connectivity and even electricity in parts of rural India, the ministry said. One of the pilot projects in Rajasthans Sirohi included a first system of its kind to monitor and remotely control the water supply from the source to the tap using power sources completely outside the solar and battery power grid. Pilots in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh went directly to September 2020. Now, Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh have announced tenders for IoT-based remote monitoring systems starting from 500 villages in several districts. while Sikkim, Manipur, Goa, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand have started the process to open this technology as well, the Ministry said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos