The French isolation study is completed after 40 days





Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Have you ever wondered how it would feel like to break away from a hyper-connected world and hide in a cave for a few weeks? Fifteen people in France found out. After 40 days of voluntary isolation in a dark, damp, large cave, eight men and seven women who participated in a science experiment emerged on Saturday from their self-segregation in the Pyrenees. With big smiles on their pale faces, the 15 participants came out of the Lombrive cave in applause and basked in daylight while wearing special goggles to protect their eyes after so long in the dark. “It’s really warm!” said one. For 40 days and 40 nights, the group lived in and explored the cave without a sense of time. Inside there were no clocks and no sunlight, where the temperature was 10 degrees Celsius (50 F) and the relative humidity was 100%. The cave dwellers had no contact with the outside world, had no updates on the pandemic or any communication with friends and family on earth. Scientists at the Institute for Human Adaptation leading the $ 1.2 million, $ 1.5 million “Deep Time” project say the experiment will help them better understand how people adapt to drastic changes in living conditions and environments, something with which can be closely related to the coronavirus pandemic world. In partnership with laboratories in France and Switzerland, the scientists monitored the 15-member group’s sleep patterns, social interactions and behavioral responses through sensors. One of the sensors was a small thermometer inside a capsule that participants swallowed like a pill. Capsules measure body temperature and transmit data to a laptop until they are expelled naturally. Team members followed their biological classes to know when to wake up, sleep, and eat. They counted their days not in hours but in sleep cycles. On Friday, scientists monitoring the participants entered the cave for the first time since the start of the experiment. They said many of the people in the research group miscalculated how long they had been in the cave and thought they had another week to 10 days to do. “It’s really interesting to observe how this group synchronizes themselves,” project director Christian Clot said in a recording made from inside the cave. Working together on projects and organizing assignments without being able to set a time to meet was particularly challenging, he said. Although the participants looked visibly tired, two-thirds of them expressed a desire to stay underground a little longer in order to complete the group projects started during the expedition, Benoit Mauvieux, a research chronobiologist involved, told the Associated Press. Video: Geologists explore the history of cave ice 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission. citation: Outside the Cave: French Isolation Study Completes After 40 Days (2021, April 24) Retrieved April 24, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-cave-french-isolation-days.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos