Brazil To Wait For KL-390 Order For Aircraft





Fora Area Brasileira (FAB, Brazilian Air Force) is reducing its order for the Embraer KC-390 air lift. The decision, which was unveiled in a May 26 announcement, is driven by budgetary constraints that have arisen as a result of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Brazil has been one of the countries hardest hit by the health crisis and the cost has caused “direct restrictions on strategic projects of the armed forces” according to the announcement. The custom KC-390 number – which stands at 28 – “has proven to be superior to the Force’s budget reality, both in terms of acquisition and logistical support over time.” No details of the final number were given, but FAB is seeking a production rate of two aircraft per year. FAB currently has four KC-390 in service with 1 ° Grupo de Transporte de Tropa (1 ° GTT “Esquadro Zeus”), part of Ala (arm) 2 in Anpolis. Three more are scheduled to be delivered this year, with three or four more aircraft to be delivered each year until 2027. If the timetable remains the same, the implication is that the final fleet may be less than 20. For a more positive note, FAB has commented that its KC-390 is performing excellently in early operations, posting “extraordinary rates of availability and availability, resulting in a much higher capacity in volume and versatility in transport. cargo and personnel “. Ironically, the excellent availability exhibited so far has played its part in the decision to reduce order. Inevitably the decision is a blow to Embraer, coming after the breakdown of its partnership with Boeing. The company has received two export orders for the KC-390, from Portugal (five aircraft) and Hungary (two). In the KC-390 announcement, FAB reaffirmed its consideration of Embraer as a strategic partner and its participation in joint projects related to unmanned aerial vehicles and a new light transport aircraft. Meanwhile, the Brazilian defense ministry has authorized the rapid purchase of two strategic transport and fuel aircraft. Launched in mid-May, Project KC-X3 has been justified following the country’s response to the Covid pandemic, which was hampered by the lack of large aircraft to transport medical supplies to the Amazon region. FAB’s most recent major shipment, a Boeing 767 for rent, was withdrawn in 2018, leaving the Covid supply load to fall on some of the first KC-390s to be delivered and the C-130 Hercules. As well as its transport requirements, the FAB also needs a large aircraft to refuel its future Gripen combat fleet, particularly to support overseas deployments. Efforts to provide a large tanker / transport have so far been fruitless: two Israeli-modified tankers / transporters were in order to replace the four FAB Boeing KC-707 seniors who retired in 2013 but the deal achieved nothing. In January, a request to purchase a pair of used Airbus A330s for transport tasks was not approved. For the KC-X3 Project the most likely candidates are the A330 and Boeing 767, although given the additional cost of full military aircraft compared to commercial second-hand aircraft, the demand tanker element may be eliminated.

