World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended a range of names to label evolving coronavirus variants that are estimated to be of global concern. The first variant identified in India, technically known as B.1.617.2, can now be described as ‘Delta’ and the so-called ‘UK variant’ as ‘Alpha’ according to a note from the organization late Monday. The existing system of scientific nomenclature will continue and the new names would only be to aid public discussion by using labels that were not “stigmatizing” to places where they were first identified. To date, four Anxiety Options (VOCs) have been identified by the WHO: B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P2 and B.1.617.2. Their public labels will be Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, respectively, after the first four letters of the Greek alphabet. To assist in public discussions of variants, the WHO brought together a group of scientists from the WHO Virus Development Working Group, the WHO COVID-19 Reference Laboratory Network, representatives from GISAID, Nextstrain, Pango – bodies in charge of classifying the evolutionary development of the coronavirus – – additional experts in virological, microbial nomenclature and communication from several countries and agencies to consider easy and non-stigmatizing pronunciation labels for VOI and VOC. “This group of experts called by the WHO has recommended the use of labeled letters of the Greek Alphabet, ie, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, which will be easier and more practical to discuss by non-scientific audiences, “the statement noted. Other variants also known to be on the radar but less prevalent and globally transmitted, or Variants of Interest, also had Greek names. A subtype of the B.1.617 family is B.1.617.1 that was identified in India and now bears the popular label ‘Kappa’. India’s health ministry had opposed Delta being called the India variant, which scientists say is the predominant variant in the country and has been shown to slightly reduce the effectiveness of some vaccines.

