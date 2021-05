Paulo Cid Engineer, 55, who attended one of those recent motorcycle rallies, said he regarded Mr Bolsonaro as an essentially honest leader who has been unjustly attacked by scientific institutions and the news media. I confess that my indignation turned to emotion, he said, recalling how he felt at a pro-government rally earlier this month in Rio de Janeiro. I will be able to tell my children and grandchildren that I have participated in a movement that seeks a better place. The government has also been rocked by scandals unrelated to the pandemic. Country newspaper discovered in early May that the administration of Mr. Bolsonaros had run hundreds of millions of dollars in controversial initiatives and acquisitions that strengthened the hand of top allied lawmakers. One case involved the purchase of tractors by governments at 259 percent. Days after the Estado report, federal police served search warrants on the environment ministry as part of an investigation into a suspected scheme to authorize illegal timber exports from Amazon. Amid the beating of the bad news, Mr. Bolsonaro has maintained a busy travel schedule, focusing on key electoral states in northeastern Brazil, where he has highlighted investments in infrastructure and basic services. The presidents’ main political rival, former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, has refrained from approving street protests. By z. Da Silva, who recently won court battles in a corruption case that restored his right to run for elected office, is clearly enjoying the possibility of a rooted confrontation against an incumbent. Recent public opinion polls show that Mr. Da Silva slows down Mr. Bolsonaro in the presidential race of the coming years. When Bolsonaro takes to the streets, he needs thousands of police officers to protect him, wrote Mr. Da Silva on Twitter on Saturday. Do you think I’m afraid of him? I was born on the streets and spent my entire political life on the streets. Ernesto Londoo reported from So Paulo, Brazil and Flvia Milhorance from Rio de Janeiro.

