Delhi Supreme Court violates government: Vaccines are needed everywhere





The DELHI Supreme Court on Monday hijacked the Center to say there is no information regarding the availability or availability of the Sputnik V vaccine produced by Panacea Biotec. Noting that central government officials are not moving out of their offices, the court said vaccines are required in villages and small towns, and the Center should ensure that untapped potential is not taken up by foreigners. A little more humility at the end of your officers will go a long way. Talk to them; you will receive first-hand information. Manmohan and Najmi Waziri observed why the mobile phones were given to the officers. Your answers are a little disturbing. You need to find out what they are doing. What worries us is that you have no inclination to even discover what is happening at ground level, the court said. Noting that the situation is serious and that the officers are not in a hurry, the court told the Center, In every field … your people do not know what they are doing. Your bureaucrats need to deal with this crisis. The court also noted that it has heard daily statements from the Delhi government that vaccination centers for people aged 18-44 have been suspended (due to lack of vaccine doses). This is a serious situation. Your officers need to be much more imaginative, the jeweler noted. Opposing the official statement that Panacea did not come to the Center, the court said that the State wants everyone to come to it, but it itself must find out about the production. You need to make sure it is available to all Indians, he noted. The court was hearing a request filed by Panacea Biotec for the release of the money given to it in 2019 by an arbitration court. The company, which has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, would be deprived of the opportunity to produce the Sputnik V vaccine at the fastest rate if the money given is not released, he told the court in the request. An award was approved in favor of Panacea Biotec in 2019 but the order was challenged by the Center before the Supreme Court. The challenge was turned down by a single bench in March 2020 and the issue is pending ahead of a division bench currently. The center told the court that the vaccine case is pending before the Supreme Court and described Panacea Biotec’s application as a negotiation and pressure tactic. He also said that no license has been granted to the company to conduct clinical trials and no such application has been received. However, the court was also told that Dr Reddys had been given permission to import Sputnik for limited uses in India.

