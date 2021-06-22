Chile measurement problem of the third booster immunization of COVID-19 vaccine





Santiago (Reuters)-Chile is trying to beat the latest wave of infections on Tuesday in a question about how effective the widely used Sinovac is, so the COVID-19 vaccine He said he was studying the possibility of a third booster dose. Vaccines are for more contagious viral variants. File photo: People wait outside the mobile vaccination center on June 16, 2021 in Santiago, Chile, to receive Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS / Ivan Alvarado When President Sebastian Pinella began deploying the vaccine to Chilean teens, health experts reviewed “many scientific studies” to determine if a third dose was needed. Said that. “As a government, we are paying attention to today’s problems, but we must anticipate and prepare for tomorrow’s problems,” he added. Chile relies heavily on COVID-19 shots developed by China’s Sinovac to deploy one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world: 16.8 million doses, 3.9 million Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, and small doses of Cansino Biologics And AstraZeneca. So far, 78% of Chile’s target population has been vaccinated at least once and 61% have been fully vaccinated. Chile was an important early real-world test of the effectiveness of Sinovac shots. In a study published in April, the Chinese vaccine showed minimal effect on disease prevention after a single dose. The second jab was 67% effective in preventing symptomatological infections, 85% in preventing hospitalizations, and 80% in preventing deaths. Public health director Paula Daza told Chile’s TVN news station that investigators are currently investigating how long Sinovac’s protection will last and will report next month. “I think the data show that people who were vaccinated in February and second in March are more likely to need a third vaccination by September.” She said. Since Chile relies primarily on Sinovac, health officials are also questioning its ability to withstand some of the more contagious mutants. Earlier this week, more than 350 health care workers vaccinated with Sinovac became ill with COVID-19 in a region of Indonesia that was hit hard by a variant of Delta. The first case of the delta mutant identified in India occurred in neighboring Peru and Argentina, but has not been detected in Chile so far. Reported by Fabian Cambero and written by Aislinn Laing. Edited by Bill Berkrot

