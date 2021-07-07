Studies confirm that beef and its alternatives are nutritionally different





Given what meat has become like some plant-based meat substitutes, it’s understandable that many people are simply considering switching to them. However, new research shows that the two food types are not nutritionally identical. In this study, scientists at Duke University in North Carolina compared 18 samples of grass-fed ground beef with 18 samples of “popular plant-based meat substitutes.” The latter nutrition label lists 13 items that are also abundant in meat: specific proteins, fats and vitamins. That said, the researchers were specifically looking at the type and quantity. Metabolites It was present in each sample. Metabolites are substances produced through the intracellular regulatory processes of an organism, and consumption of certain metabolites is associated with a variety of health benefits. Comparing 36 cooked patties (18 made of beef and 18 made of substitutes), we found that of the 190 metabolites measured, the concentration of 171 was significantly different between the two foods. It was. In fact, the beef patties contained 22 metabolites that were not included in the alternative, while the alternative patties contained 31 metabolites that were not present in the beef. Was there. Among the metabolites contained in beef were nutrients such as creatine, spermine, anserine, cysteamine, glucosamine, squalene, and the omega-3 fatty acid DHA. According to scientists, these “have potentially important physiological, anti-inflammatory, or immunomodulatory roles.” On the other hand, alternative patties were rich in plant sterols and phenols. Among other things, these metabolites are known to lower cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation and have antioxidant properties. “We found a big difference between meat and plant-based meat alternatives,” says Senior Researcher and Postdoctoral Fleet Stephen Van Fleet. “It’s important for consumers to understand that these products shouldn’t be considered nutritionally compatible, but that doesn’t mean that one is better than the other.” This study appears in a recently published treatise Science report.. Source: Duke University

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newatlas.com/health-wellbeing/meat-plant-based-substitutes-nutrition/

